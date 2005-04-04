Taps for JAG

CBS will muster out drama JAG after 10 seasons.

Only nine were on CBS, though. The series, about military attorneys with the Judge Advocate General's office, debuted on NBC, which didn't pick it up. CBS saw a potential fit with its older-skewing audience and the move paid off.

CBS says the Friday, April 29, episode will be its last.

The series has always had a strong following with older viewers, but has not made similar inroads with the key 18-49 demo.

"In my opening days at CBS, we needed to rebuild; we needed compelling, well-produced shows that would appeal to a wide audience," said CBS Chairman Leslie Moonves. "JAG was one of the first series to fill that void, making an immediate impact on Friday nights."

JAG, which is produced by Paramount (co-owned with CBS), airs in syndication on Hallmark Channel and USA Network.