Talking TV Sports With Two Top TV Media Buyers

Media

Buyer & Planner Today sat down to discuss myriad advertising topics with

Kevin Collins, SVP, director, broadcast at Initiative, where he oversees sports

media buying for clients like Miller Coors; and with Sam Sussman, SVP, director

at Starcom, where he oversees sports buying negotiations for clients such as

Allstate and Best Buy.

What was the impact, if any, of

the NBA lockout and the resulting delayed start of the season on the NBA

TV partner networks' advertising?

Collins: The lockout didn't really impact

advertising that much for the networks in the long-term. Turner for the most

part will have the same number of games as will ABC. The TV schedule will be

more on ESPN. There were some clients that had to spend ad dollars in

fourth quarter and for them, some money was shifted into the National Football

League and National Hockey League telecasts and some to younger male-oriented

networks like Comedy Central, Discovery and FX. No NBA money from first or

second quarter 2012 was moved elsewhere though. We did not anticipate that

the entire season would be cancelled. If the season had been cancelled, a lot

of the advertiser dollars would have gone to the NCAA Men's Basketball

tournament [on CBS and Turner networks TNT, TBS and Tru TV].

Sussman: The lockout had minimum impact

for advertisers. Most of the ratings points come during the post season. But

for advertisers who needed to be in fourth quarter, some of the options were

younger-skewing male networks and other sports networks. The NBA partner

networks may have lost some ad revenue but nothing significant and no one moved

any money beyond fourth quarter.

With the NFL's TV partners all

signing new, extended deals with the league and agreeing to pay huge TV rights

fee increases going forward, will that have any impact on what advertisers are

expected to pay for advertising in those games? Do you expect the networks to

try to help monetize those deals by asking for large increases in advertising

rates?

Collins: The TV networks for the most

part have been losing money on their NFL rights deals for years. The broadcast

networks in some instances have written off those loses. They understand that

having the NFL telecasts have other intangible benefits, like using them to

promote their entertainment programming to male audiences. Advertisers are

not going to pay the networks any more than the marketplace dictates. Just

because they paid 60% more to renew their rights, doesn't mean we're going to

pay 20% more for advertising. But having said that, the NFL is a very important

part of certain advertisers' marketing plans and its ratings are high. So you

just can't walk away from the NFL. This past season we paid increases of less

than 10%. Everything going forward will be negotiated.

Sussman: There are five viable broadcast

partners for NFL telecasts, so the marketplace will dictate the price. There is

enough competition to move money to another network if we have to. The networks

going forward can use retransmission fee money to put toward future rights

fees. And remember, the networks also negotiated additional rights for new ad

revenue streams like mobile and other platforms that should also help them

offset their increases in rights fees.

How viable can the renamed and

rebranded NBC Sports Network-formerly Versus-become as a competitor to ESPN

down the road?

Collins: Content is king and once it

starts picking up more marquee content, including more professional league TV

rights, it can become a viable competitor. In the next few years, rights will

be up for renewal, with NASCAR and Major League Baseball, and the NFL is

also talking about another weeknight rights package. Any viable sports network

needs live sports so it has to get involved in trying to get some of these

properties. It already has the NHL. It has to build on that.

Sussman: Several of our clients are

involved in the launch of NBC Sports Network from Versus. Its success as a

full-fledged competitor will not happen overnight. But they have already been

able to cobble out some more live sports. They have the right vision and the

right people in charge. Now it will be a combination of getting the right

sports programming and doing the right type of marketing to grow its audience.

Right now they have solid distribution but they have room to grow it. We're

excited to watch them build it. CBS Sports Network is also a viable option for

all of our clients. We need to see what they do to build programming beyond

college sports and also about increasing their distribution.

Major League Baseball Network has

just started its fourth year. How do you see it as an ad vehicle for your

clients?

Collins: MLB Network has a good story to

tell. It's a great property. Its ratings are increasing and it has

some live games and it has good year-round programming. It can become

a real major player if in the next TV rights deal it gets more live games in

its package.

Sussman: We consider MLB Network a viable

partner for our clients and it's [among] the networks we consider. It has solid

distribution, live games and quality shoulder programming. The network has good

leadership, has some of the best on-air talent out there and they attract avid

baseball fans.

How Important is being an

Official League Sponsor to an advertiser?

Collins: Right now, Miller Coors is the

official beer of the NHL. Being an official sponsor can be really good for an

advertiser but a lot depends on what you have to pay for those rights. You can

get a lot of exposure, but you can't overpay. And advertisers can still have an

association with the pro leagues without being the official sponsor in a

category. There are other ways to get league audience exposure. When Miller

Coors was the official beer of the NFL, we only had relationships with about

five or six local teams. Today, while no longer the official beer of the

league, we have relationships and exposure locally with about 25 NFL

teams. So being the official sponsor in a category is not always vital.

Fox was just awarded World Cup TV

rights for 2018 and 2022. From an advertiser point of view, does it make a

difference which network televises it?

Sussman: The TV audience for the World

Cup has grown to make it a major event. Fox knows how to cover big events as

well as anyone. Fox seems to be serious about soccer. It has its dedicated

soccer channel. ESPN did a great job with the World Cup but so will Fox.