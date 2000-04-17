Talk wins time slot, not Dharma fans

ABC's new comedy Talk to Me got off to a so-so start last Tuesday (April 11). The sitcom averaged 12.9 million viewers and a 5.8 rating/15 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. Talk to Me also won its 9:30 p.m. ET/PT time period in both areas. But the midseason series failed to keep much of its Dharma & Greg lead-in audience. Dharma & Greg averaged 18.7 million viewers and a 7.6/21 in adults 18-49.