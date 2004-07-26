Talk About Phoning It in

MobiTV has dialed up some more content for its TV-via-cell-phone service.

The company, which delivers real-time TV content to Java-enabled Sprint picture phones, has struck a deal for news, sports and comedy programming from, respectively, NBC News, Fox Sports Interactive and cable channel Comedy Time. NBC U will provide headlines and breaking stories from NBC News (MobiTV already carries MSNBC and CNBC); Fox will provide news, regional sports, clips from such shows as Best Damn Sports Show, Beyond the Glory, Fox Sports One, NFL on Fox, MLB on Fox, and College Football Saturday. Comedy Time will provide routines from its lineup of standup.

MobiTV is targeted to Sprint phones, but, long-term, it is aiming for the billion-plus-user worldwide cellphone market. In addition to the new content (and CNBC and MSNBC), the company delivers real-time TV from ABC News Now, MSNBC, CNBC, Discovery Channel, College Sports Television and CNET.

The service costs $9.99 a month.