TalRabinowitz Tapped as NBC's New EVP, Comedy Programming

NBC Entertainment

Chairman Bob Greenblatt announced on Friday that Tal Rabinowitz has been named

executive vice president of comedy programming, replacing

Jeff Ingold, who is departing the company.

Rabinowitz will

oversee all aspects of comedy programming, beginning in June.

Rabinowitz comes

from Sony Pictures Television, where she most recently was the SVP of comedy

development and digital programming. She was involved in the development of

series such as ABC's Happy Endings, Showtime's The Big C and

Fox's Breaking In.

"[Tal] is exactly

the kind of creative executive to guide our comedy development as we plot the

future of NBC," said Greenblatt.

Prior to her days

at Sony, Rabinowitz served as the director of comedy development for The WB

Television Network.