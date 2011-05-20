TalRabinowitz Tapped as NBC's New EVP, Comedy Programming
NBC Entertainment
Chairman Bob Greenblatt announced on Friday that Tal Rabinowitz has been named
executive vice president of comedy programming, replacing
Jeff Ingold, who is departing the company.
Rabinowitz will
oversee all aspects of comedy programming, beginning in June.
Rabinowitz comes
from Sony Pictures Television, where she most recently was the SVP of comedy
development and digital programming. She was involved in the development of
series such as ABC's Happy Endings, Showtime's The Big C and
Fox's Breaking In.
"[Tal] is exactly
the kind of creative executive to guide our comedy development as we plot the
future of NBC," said Greenblatt.
Prior to her days
at Sony, Rabinowitz served as the director of comedy development for The WB
Television Network.
