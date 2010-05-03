If

you're thinking of taking your career in a new direction, there are a variety

of opportunities to change gears without taking a step out of our industry. After

all, our industry is comprised of hundreds of different employers ranging from

cable operators and technology firms to broadcast stations, cable networks, and

more.

Within

each of those organizations there are an array of positions and departments

that may offer you a way to apply years of industry experience in a whole new

way. So how should you go about making a change in your career path? Let's take

a look at the process.

Take

Stock

Before

you dive into a new path, it's smart to assess why you want to make a change in

the first place. According to Emerio Gonzalez, HR Director at The Weather

Channel, "Take a deep reflective look in to the reasons you want to

change careers. Are you bored? Looking

for a new challenge? Wanting to increase your compensation? In other words,

identify the main deciding factor for the change." Once you understand what is motivating you,

you'll be able to focus your career change strategy to help you achieve your

goals.

Next, look at your current skills and compare

them to the ones required for your new career track. What capabilities are you missing

and how can you gain them? Serving on a task force or project team that is

focused on an effort outside of your current

scope of job responsibilities can be a great option. Seeking out educational

opportunities and volunteering are two other options. However you choose to go

about it, you should ensure you're qualified for the positions before

you start pursuing job opportunities.

Put Your Best Foot Forward

The

good news is that many skills transfer across career paths, so make sure your

resume highlights the experience you've gained over the years and your

accomplishments. Team player with a proven track record for delivering results-who

doesn't want that?

If

you need some help recapping the highlights of your career, take some time to

read your performance reviews from prior years. They serve as a nice summary of

your strengths and achievements.

Another

tip: don't limit yourself by only highlighting the experience gained in your

most recent jobs. Instead, assess all of the knowledge and skills you've

amassed while working on committees and task forces, serving on boards, or

providing community service. For instance, if you've written press releases for

your community playhouse and you're interested in crossing over to the public

relations field, highlight that experience on your resume in a section titled Core

Competency or Key Experience.

Stay

in the Know

Your

new dream job may be right under your nose. Stay abreast of developments at

your current place of employment to identify openings that interest you. In

addition, acquisitions, mergers, product and program launches, technological

advancements and other activities can create a wave of career opportunities. Read

the trade publications regularly so you'll have a finger on the pulse of developments

as they occur.

Rub Elbows

Classic

networking can help you expand your contacts beyond your current profession,

industry segment or geographic location and help fuel your career change. Active

membership in professional associations like CTHRA, CTAM, SCTE, WICT, NAMIC,

ACC and others provide an excellent forum for developing relationships and

building your knowledge via their educational offerings.

Stay On Course

Like

any worthwhile endeavor, taking your career in a new direction will take time

and effort. Periodically assess your strategy and adjust it as needed, stay on

course by reiterating your original goals, and keep up your activity to foster

results. Changing careers is a courageous undertaking, and CTHRA wishes you all

the best in your efforts!