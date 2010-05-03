Taking Your Career in a New Direction
If
you're thinking of taking your career in a new direction, there are a variety
of opportunities to change gears without taking a step out of our industry. After
all, our industry is comprised of hundreds of different employers ranging from
cable operators and technology firms to broadcast stations, cable networks, and
more.
Within
each of those organizations there are an array of positions and departments
that may offer you a way to apply years of industry experience in a whole new
way. So how should you go about making a change in your career path? Let's take
a look at the process.
Take
Stock
Before
you dive into a new path, it's smart to assess why you want to make a change in
the first place. According to Emerio Gonzalez, HR Director at The Weather
Channel, "Take a deep reflective look in to the reasons you want to
change careers. Are you bored? Looking
for a new challenge? Wanting to increase your compensation? In other words,
identify the main deciding factor for the change." Once you understand what is motivating you,
you'll be able to focus your career change strategy to help you achieve your
goals.
Next, look at your current skills and compare
them to the ones required for your new career track. What capabilities are you missing
and how can you gain them? Serving on a task force or project team that is
focused on an effort outside of your current
scope of job responsibilities can be a great option. Seeking out educational
opportunities and volunteering are two other options. However you choose to go
about it, you should ensure you're qualified for the positions before
you start pursuing job opportunities.
Put Your Best Foot Forward
The
good news is that many skills transfer across career paths, so make sure your
resume highlights the experience you've gained over the years and your
accomplishments. Team player with a proven track record for delivering results-who
doesn't want that?
If
you need some help recapping the highlights of your career, take some time to
read your performance reviews from prior years. They serve as a nice summary of
your strengths and achievements.
Another
tip: don't limit yourself by only highlighting the experience gained in your
most recent jobs. Instead, assess all of the knowledge and skills you've
amassed while working on committees and task forces, serving on boards, or
providing community service. For instance, if you've written press releases for
your community playhouse and you're interested in crossing over to the public
relations field, highlight that experience on your resume in a section titled Core
Competency or Key Experience.
Stay
in the Know
Your
new dream job may be right under your nose. Stay abreast of developments at
your current place of employment to identify openings that interest you. In
addition, acquisitions, mergers, product and program launches, technological
advancements and other activities can create a wave of career opportunities. Read
the trade publications regularly so you'll have a finger on the pulse of developments
as they occur.
Rub Elbows
Classic
networking can help you expand your contacts beyond your current profession,
industry segment or geographic location and help fuel your career change. Active
membership in professional associations like CTHRA, CTAM, SCTE, WICT, NAMIC,
ACC and others provide an excellent forum for developing relationships and
building your knowledge via their educational offerings.
Stay On Course
Like
any worthwhile endeavor, taking your career in a new direction will take time
and effort. Periodically assess your strategy and adjust it as needed, stay on
course by reiterating your original goals, and keep up your activity to foster
results. Changing careers is a courageous undertaking, and CTHRA wishes you all
the best in your efforts!
