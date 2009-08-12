Tad Smith Joining Cablevision

Tad Smith is joining Cablevision Systems Corporation as president of the company's newly-created local media group.

Smith had been CEO of the U.S. division of Reed Business Information, which owns B&C, as well as Daily Variety, Multichannel News, Publisher's Weekly and other titles.

In his new role, Smith will oversee Newsday Media Group and News 12 Networks, and will report to Cablevision COO Tom Rutledge.

"For the past decade, Tad has successfully transformed traditional print businesses of significant scale and complexity into high-performing new media assets," Rutledge said in a statement. "He is the ideal executive to build on Cablevision's commitment to local content as a key differentiator and value add for our customers by leading the creation of a new platform/business model that we believe will deliver enormous value to our subscribers, advertisers and communities."

"Newsday and News 12 Networks both have a longstanding history of delivering diverse, quality content to the local communities they serve," said Smith in a statement. "There are tremendous opportunities to bring together their extraordinary expertise and to maximize their unique print, online and programming resources to deliver a best-in-class model that provides Cablevision customers with valuable, targeted content and connects those customers with advertisers of neighboring communities. I look forward to working with the many talented employees at each of these organizations to make that happen."