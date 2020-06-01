T-Mobile Secures 50th State for 5G

T-Mobile said it is now the one and only net delivering 5G to all 50 states.

That 50th state is thanks to a roaming agreement with GCI in Anchorage, Alaska.

The company said that it is now delivering 5G to more than a million square miles (there are about 3.5 million square miles in the U.S.) and almost 6,000 cities and towns.

Providing a nationwide 5G network was one of the company's selling points in successfully securing approval of the Sprint merger with the Justice Department and FCC.

The Trump Administration is heavily focused on winning the race to 5G.

“The massive nationwide 5G network we’re building and expanding by the day - paired with important partnerships like this - extend our 5G leadership over the competition and deliver meaningful 5G experiences to our customers,” said Neville Ray, president of technology at T-Mobile.