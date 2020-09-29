T Howard Foundation Readies Virtual Awards Event

The T Howard Foundation will honor ABC Entertainment, Charter Communications, ViacomCBS and the National Basketball Association as part of the diversity organization's Virtual Awards Event taking place on Sept. 30.

The "Power of Partnerships and Commitment" event, which takes place six months after the diversity organization’s annual fundraising dinner was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, will feature video presentations of the honorees the organization was slated to celebrate in March, according to T Howard president Jo Pamphile.

T Howard will present its Executive Leadership Award to ABC Entertainment and Disney Plus Executive VP of Talent and Casting Ayo Davis, as well a ViacomCBS executive VP, Global Public Policy and Government Relations DeDe Lea; its Executive Champion Award to Charter Communications Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer Jonathan Hargis; and its Diversity Advocate Award to National Basketball Association Cares Ambassador Jason Collins.

The event will also feature appearances by such artists as Tracee Ellis Ross, Trevor Noah, John Leguizamo and Grant Hill, according to the organization.

“We were fortunate -- when we shut down we had pretty much reached our fundraising goal,” she said. “Our supporters stood by us through everything so we felt that we needed to continue the celebration and recognition of our awardees in a virtual format.”