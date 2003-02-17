Systems Directory

1 Comcast Eastern Division200 Cresson Blvd.Oaks, PA 19456610-650-3000Ownership: Comcast Cable CommunicationsBasic subs: 5,200,000 (parts of Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine)Expanded basic: $35-$38 for 65-70 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Michael Doyle, Eastern division president; b. New York, 1954, B.A., political science and psychology, Drew University, 1976; immediate past position: regional VP, Comcast East and West Coasts president; voice: 610-650-3000; fax: 610-650-30382 Comcast Atlantic Division8007 Corporate Dr., Ste. NBaltimore, MD 21236410-931-4600Ownership: Comcast Basic subs: 3,100,000 (Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, the District of Columbia, and parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia)Expanded basic: $35-$38 for 65-70 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 24.9%Modem: 11%Top executive: Stephen Burch, president; B.A., English, University of Maryland; J.D., Gonzaga University; immediate past position: president, Comcast Mid-Atlantic division3 Cablevision Greater New York1111 Stewart Ave.Bethpage, NY 11714516-803-2300Ownership: Cablevision Basic subs: 2,968,508 (Long Island, Bronx, parts of Brooklyn, lower Hudson Valley region, NY, southern Connecticut, northern New Jersey)Expanded basic: $37.73 for 87 channelsPenetration:Pay: 8.3%Digital: NAModem: 15.3%Top executive: James Dolan, president/CEO; b. Long Island, NY; attended State University of New York-New Paltz; immediate past position: CEO, Rainbow Programming Holdings; voice: 516-803-1002; fax: 516-803-1181; e-mail: jdolan@cablevision.com4 Comcast Bay Area12647 Alcosta Blvd., Ste. 200San Ramon, CA 94583925-973-7000Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 1,700,000 (entire San Francisco Bay area)Expanded basic: average $36 for 75 channelsPenetration: NATop executives: Don Schena, senior VP; attended University of Toledo; immediate past position: senior VP, MediaOne Midwest region; voice: 925-973-7000; fax: 925-973-7015; and Scott Binder, senior VP; attended University of Nebraska; immediate past position: Comcast Southwest area VP; voice; 925-973-7000; fax: 925-973-7015 5 Comcast Greater Chicago1500 McConnor Pkwy.Schaumburg, IL 60173847-585-6300Ownership: Comcast Basic subs: 1,600,000 (Chicago, Elgin, Naperville, Elmhurst, Orland Park, Oak Park, Northbrook, Lake Forest, Evanston, Aurora, St. Charles and Burr Ridge, IL)Expanded basic: $38.18 for 61 channels (market average)Penetration:Pay: NADigital: 32.1%Modem: 11.5% Top executive: Joe Stackhouse, regional senior VP; b. Denver, 1961; B.S., psychology, Colorado State University, 1984; immediate past position: senior VP, AT&T Broadband Denver; voice: 847-585-6310; fax: 847-585-6336; e-mail: Joseph_Stackhouse@cable.comcast.com6 Adelphia Great Lakes Region1 N. Main St.Coudersport, PA 16915814-274-9830Ownership: Adelphia CableBasic subs: 1,416,036 (Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and western New York)Expanded basic: $41.40 for 71 channelsPenetration:Pay: 27%Digital: 32%Modem: 14%Top executive: Bob Wahl, regional VP; voice: 814-274-9830; fax: 814-274-63727 Time Warner New York and New Jersey120 E. 23rd St.New York, NY 10010212-598-7200Ownership: Time Warner CableBasic subs: 1,410,544 (Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island, Mt. Vernon, western third of Brooklyn, Orange County, Sullivan County, Ulster County and parts of Dutchess, Greene and Delaware counties, NY, and Bergen County, NJ)Expanded basic: $33.06-$44.15 for 67-76 channelsPenetration:Pay: 56.7%Digital: 38.7%Modem: 21%Top executive: Barry Rosenblum, executive VP; b. Queens, NY, 1952; B.S., aeronautical engineering, Arizona State University, 1975; immediate previous position: president, Time Warner New York City; voice: 212-598-7389; fax: 212-420-4803 8 Comcast Seattle22025 30th Dr. SEBothell, WA 98021425-398-6000Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 1,060,000 (Seattle, Tacoma, Bellingham, Everett, Olympia, Bremerton, Spokane and Aberdeen, WA)Expanded basic: $36.53 for 74 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Rick Germano, regional senior VP; b. Philadelphia; B.A., economics, Colgate University, 1978; immediate past position: regional VP, Comcast Pennsylvania/Delaware; voice: 425-398-6212; fax: 425-398-6154 9 Comcast Greater Detroit29777 Telegraph Rd., Ste. 1130Southfield, MI 48034248-233-4559Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 1,040,000 (Detroit, Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Flint, Pontiac, Port Huron, Sterling Heights, Southfield, Troy and Warren, MI)Expanded basic: average $37.23 for 71 channels Penetration:Pay: NADigital: 24.9%Modem: 11.1% Top executive: Mike Cleland, regional senior VP; b. Detroit, 1957; immediate past position: regional VP, Comcast Michigan East region; voice: 248-233-4735; fax: 248-233-4788; e-mail: Mike_Cleland@cable.comcast.com10 Time Warner Tampa Bay2600 McCormick Dr., Ste. 255Clearwater, FL 33759727-791-7730Ownership: Advance NewhouseBasic subs: 950,000 (eight counties surrounding Tampa Bay)Expanded basic: average $42.95 for 80 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Jeffrey McQuinn, division president; b. Indianapolis, 1942; B.S., marketing, 1964; M.B.A., University of Indiana, 1965; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Indianapolis; voice: 727-791-7730, ext. 200; fax: 727-791-820111 Time Warner Central Florida2251 Lucien WayMaitland, FL 32751407-215-5524Ownership: Time WarnerBasic subs: 725,000 (Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Volusia and Brevard counties, including Orlando, Altamonte Springs, St. Cloud, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach and Melbourne, and parts of Marion, Lake, Flagler and Sumter counties, including Belleview, Clermont, Flagler Beach and Bushnell, FL)Expanded basic: $41.99 for 72 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: John Rigsby, division president; b. Easton, PA, 1946; B.A., political science, Brown University, 1968; M.B.A., Harvard, 1976; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Manhattan; voice: 407-215-552412 Time Warner Houston8400 W. Tidwell Rd.Houston, TX 77040713-462-1900Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 700,000 (61 cities, including Houston, Pasadena, Bellaire, Freeport, Galena Park, Galveston, Katy, Kemah, La Porte, Rosenberg, Texas City, Tomball, Dayton, Liberty and Woodlands)Expanded basic: $36.95 for 78 channelsPenetration:Pay: 87%Digital: 46%Modem: NATop executive: Ron McMillan, president; b. Brownwood, TX; B.A., Howard Payne College; immediate past position: president/GM, Time Warner Milwaukee; voice: 713-895-260113 Comcast Denver8000 E. Iliff Ave.Denver, CO 80231303-603-2000Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 675,000 (Denver Metro Area, Fort Collins, Greeley, Pueblo, Aspen and Vail)Expanded basic: $36.04 for 75 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Mary L. White, senior VP; b. Chicago; B.A., communications, Northeastern Illinois University, 1985; immediate past position: operations VP, AT&T Broadband Seattle; voice: 303-603-2000; fax: 303-603-2600; e-mail: Mary_LWhite@cable.comcast.com14 Comcast South Florida Region2501 SW 145 Avenue, Suite 200Miramar, FL 33027800-568-1212Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 671,000 (Broward County, Treasure Coast, Miami, Miami-Dade and Florida Keys)Expanded basic: $39 for average 70 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 24%Modem: 8%Top executive: Filemon Lopez, regional VP; voice: 954-534-7424; fax: 954-534-7077; e-mail: Filemon_Lopez@cable.comcast.com15 Comcast Pittsburgh5 Parkway Center, Ste. 100Pittsburgh, PA 15220412-875-1100Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 651,000 (Pittsburgh, Greensburg, Washington and Beaver Falls, PA; Steubenville and suburbs of Cleveland, OH; Wheeling and Weirton, WV; and Richmond, VA)Expanded basic: $37 for average 60 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Doug Sansom, regional VP; voice: 412-920-5951; fax: 412-920-5995; e-mail: doug_sansom@cable.comcast.com16 Cox Phoenix20401 N. 29th Ave.Phoenix, AZ 85027602-866-0072Ownership: Cox CommunicationsBasic subs: 620,000Expanded basic: $37.95 for 74 channelsPenetration:Pay: 25%Digital: 39%Modem: 33%Top executive: Stephen Rizley, VP/GM; b. Glendora, CA; B.A., communications, Brigham Young University; master's in international management, Thunderbird, The American Graduate School; immediate past position: regional VP, Cox Communications Advertising Sales; voice: 623-322-7137; fax: 623-322-742417 Adelphia New England35 Resnik Rd.Plymouth, MA 02360508-732-1500Ownership: Adelphia Basic subs: 619,836 (Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and upstate New York)Expanded basic: $36-$42 for 60-75 channelsPenetration:Pay: 53%Digital: 26%Modem: 14%Top executive: James Sweeney Jr., regional VP; b. Olean, NY, 1956; B.S., business administration, LeMoyne College, 1978; immediate past position: Adelphia regional manager, Southeast Massachusetts; voice: 508-732-1511; fax: 508-732-1564; e-mail: jim.sweeney@adelphia.com18 Comcast Florida Gulf Coast5205 Fruitville Rd. Sarasota, Florida 34232941-371-4444Ownership: Comcast Basic subs: 600,000 (Panama City, Tallahassee, Sarasota, Lake County, Sebring, Ft. Myers and Naples)Expanded basic: NAPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 25%Modem: 11%Top executive: Steve Dvoskin, regional VP; M.B.A., Tulane University, 1981; immediate past position: area VP, Comcast West Florida; voice: 941-342-3550; fax: 941-377-1018; e-mail: steve_dvoskin@cable.comcast.com19 Comcast Sacramento4350 Pell Dr.Sacramento, CA 95838916-858-4800Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 550,000 (Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto and Roseville, CA)Expanded basic: $39.74 for 72 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Ruth Blank, regional senior VP; b. Philadelphia; B.A., liberal arts, Sarah Lawrence College, attended Stanford University graduate program in literature and writing; immediate previous position: Comcast area VP, Cherry Hill, NJ; voice: 916-858-4835; fax: 916-858-491420 Comcast Southern California550 N. Continental Blvd., Ste. 250El Segundo, CA 90245310-647-3000Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 540,000 (communities in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Riverside and Orange counties, including, Santa Clarita, Sylmar, Hollywood, Baldwin Hills, Westchester, Venice, Culver City, Bellflower, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Corona, Lake Elsinore, Pomona, Tustin and Costa Mesa)Expanded basic: $42 for 80 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Debi Picciolo, senior VP; b. Burbank, CA; attended University of California at Los Angeles; immediate past position: Western region operations VP, MediaOne; voice: 310-647-6503; fax: 310-647-3079; e-mail: debi_picciolo@cable.comcast.com21 Comcast Oregon and Southwest Washington3075 NE Sandy Blvd.Portland, OR 97232503-230-2099Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 539,880 (Vancouver, WA; Portland metropolitan area, Beaverton, Tualatin, Hillsboro, Lake Oswego, Gresham; Salme, Albany, Corvallis and Eugene, OR)Expanded basic: $30.99-$35.99 for 35-69 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Curt Henninger, senior VP; b. Geneva, IL, 1957; B.S., marketing, University of Illinois, Champagne, 1979; immediate past position: VP, marketing and sales, MediaOne North East region; voice: 503-230-2099; fax: 503-963-5149; e-mail: henninger.curt@cable.comcast.com22 Cox San Diego5159 Federal Blvd.San Diego, CA 92105619-263-9251Ownership: Cox Basic subs: 537,453 (San Diego County)Expanded basic: $37.90 for 71 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: William Geppert, VP/GM; b. Cumberland, MD; B.A., social science, University of South Florida; immediate past position: managing director, Cable North West, United Kingdom; voice: 619-266-5353; fax: 619-266-506023 Charter St. Louis12412 Powerscourt Dr., Ste. 200St. Louis, MO 63131314-543-6600Ownership: Charter CommunicationsBasic subs: 533,395 (St. Louis and St. Charles counties and Metro East, including Belleville, IL)Expanded basic: $45.85 for 75 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: position currently vacant24 Adelphia Desert Coastal Los Angeles2323 Teller Rd.Newbury Park, CA 91320805-375-3121Ownership: AdelphiaBasic subs: 520,767 (Palmdale, Redlands, Hemet, Chino, Ontario and 13 communities in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties)Expanded basic: $25-$50 for 40-75 channelsPenetration:Pay: 70%Digital: 38%Modem: 5%Top executive: Dan Deutsch, area manager; b. Tacoma, WA, 1960; studied business at Pierce College and Moorpark College; immediate past position: area director, AT&T Broadband; voice: 805-375-5201; fax: 805-375-3176; e-mail: dan.deutsch@adelphia.com25 Comcast Dallas2951 Kinwest Pkwy.Irving, TX 75063972-830-3800Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 514,000 (Dallas, Garland, Plano, Irving and 45 nearby communities)Expanded basic: $39.35 for 85 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 32.1%Modem: 11.5%Top executive: Ann Montgomery, regional senior VP; b. Louisville, KY; B.A., business administration, Regis University; immediate past position: operations senior VP, Adelphia; voice: 972-830-3800; fax: 972-830-392126 Adelphia Southeast Region2600 Eltham Ave., Ste. 103Norfolk, VA 23513757-777-7768Ownership: Adelphia Basic subs: 495,000 (Cullman, Enterprise and Ft. Payne, AL; Yulee, FL; Brunswick, Cartersville and Winder, GA; Mountain, KY; Corinth, Greenwood and Pontotoc, MS; Elizabeth City, Goldsboro, King, Laurinburg, Mocksville, Mooresville, Mt. Airy, Nash and Whiteville, NC; Dillon, Georgetown, Hartsville and Hilton Head, SC; Greeneville, TN; and Amelia City, Blacksburg, Chase City, Danville, Danville-Three Rivers, Dinwiddie, Galax, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Norton, Powhaton, Richlands, South Boston, Stuart and Troutville, VA)Expanded basic: $30-$45 for 35-78 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 51%Modem: 13%

Top executive: Larry Brett, regional VP; b. Cincinnati, 1952; B.B.A., Emory University, 1974; M.B.A., Darden Graduate Business School, University of Virginia, 1979; immediate past position: regional operations VP, TeleCable; voice: 757-777-7765; fax: 757-777-7767; e-mail: larry.brett@adelphia.com27 Time Warner Raleigh101 Innovation Ave., Ste. 100Morrisville, NC 27560919-573-7000Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 447,000 (16-county area covering central and southeastern North Carolina, including Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Fayetteville, Goldsboro and Wilson)Expanded basic: $37.75-$40.20 for 68-73 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Tom Adams; b.1955; A.S., engineering, Florida International University, 1977; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Rochester; voice: 919-573-7041; fax: 919-573-704228 Time Warner Milwaukee1320 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.Milwaukee, WI 53212414-277-4000Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 435,000 (greater Milwaukee)Expanded basic: $39 for 74 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Carol Hevey, president; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Portland, ME; voice: 414-277-4172; fax: 414-277-8049; 29 Time Warner Western Ohio4333 Display LaneKettering, OH 45429937-294-6800Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 430,000 (379 communities, including Dayton and Lima)Expanded basic: $40.95 for 74 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Gerald DeGrazia, division president; b. Detroit, 1950; bachelor's degree, 1972, M.B.A., 1981, University of Detroit; immediate past position: operations VP, Time Warner Cable International; voice: 937-396-8300; fax: 937-396-8804; e-mail: JDeGrazia@twcwoh.com30 Cox Hampton Roads1341 Crossways Blvd.Chesapeake, VA 23320757-224-4269Ownership: CoxBasic subs: 420,000 (Hampton Roads, VA)Expanded basic: $35.70 for 71 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Frank Bowers, VP/GM; voice: 222-8493; fax: 757-671-150131 Adelphia Southeast Southern California3041 E. Miraloma Ave.Anaheim, CA 92806714-632-9222Ownership: Adelphia Basic subs: 414,327 (communities in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties)Expanded basic: $39 for 62 channelsPenetration:Pay: 80%Digital: 45%Modem: 12%Top executive: Pennie Contos, area manager; b. Boston; associate's degree, business administration, Middlesex College, 1976; immediate past position: regional manager, Century Communications Orange County; voice: 714-632-9222, ext. 601; fax: 714-630-4241; e-mail: pennie.contos@adelphia.com32 Time Warner Northeast Ohio530 S. Main St., Ste. 1751Akron, OH 44311330-633-9203Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 397,000 (207 communities, including Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Warren, Mansfield and Norwalk)Expanded basic: 70 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Stephen Fry, division president; b. East Canton, OH; attended Kent State University; immediate past position: GM, Time Warner Akron; voice: 330-633-9203; fax: 330-633-7970; e-mail: steve.fry@twcable.com33 Time Warner Charlotte3140 W. Arrowood Rd.Charlotte, NC 28273704-378-2500Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 390,000 (100 communities in nine counties around Charlotte)Expanded basic: $42.60 for 91 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: David Auger, division president; attended Ohio State University; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Minneapolis; voice: 704-378-2950; fax: 704-504-1997 34 Cox Las Vegas121 S. Martin Luther King Blvd.Las Vegas, NV 89106702-383-4000Ownership: Cox Basic subs: 371,000 (Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Clark County, NV)Expanded basic: $32.99 for 67 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 28%Modem: 17%Top executive: Mark Lipford, VP/GM; b. Akron, OH, 1956; B.A., political science, Ohio Northern University, 1978; immediate past position: regional VP, Cablevision; voice: 702-384-8084 ext. 280; fax: 702-383-061435 Adelphia Los Angeles2939 Nebraska Ave.Santa Monica, CA 90404310-829-7079Ownership: Adelphia Basic subs: 370,000 (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Hollywood, West Hollywood, West Los Angeles, East Los Angeles, Marina del Rey, South Bay area and west San Fernando Valley, CA)Expanded basic: $46.89 for 80 channelsPenetration:Pay: 48%Digital: 52%Modem: 7%Top executive: Nigel Ives, area manager; b. London, 1955; B.A., history, Kings College, University of London, 1978; immediate past position: GM, Century Communications; voice: 310-315-4441; fax: 310-264-8017; e-mail: nigel.ives@adelphia.com36 Time Warner Los Angeles959 South Coast Dr., Ste. 300Costa Mesa, CA 92626714-430-5555Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 365,000 (Agua Dulce, Canoga Park, Canyon Country, Chatsworth, Cypress, El Segundo, Encino, Fountain Valley, Gardena, Garden Grove, Granada Hills, Hawthorne, Huntington Beach, Lawndale, Los Alamitos, Midway City, Northridge, Orange, Reseda, Rossmoor, San Fernando, San Marino, Santa Clarita, South Pasadena, Stanton, Stevenson Ranch, Tarzana, Torrance, West Hills, Westminster, Winnetka, Woodland Hills and other portions of Los Angeles and Orange Counties)Expanded basic: $44.95 for 80 channelsPenetration:Pay: 39%Digital: 45%Modem: 22%Top executive: Thomas Feige, GM; b. Evanston, IL; B.A., political science, Kalamazoo College, 1975; J.D., Gonzaga University School of Law, 1978; immediate past position: president, Full Service Network of Orlando; voice: 714-430-5555; fax: 714-430-5550 37 Oceanic Time Warner Hawaii200 Akamainui St.Mililani, HI 96789808-625-2100Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 355,000 (entire state of Hawaii)Expanded basic: $34 for 50 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Nate Smith, president; b. Mt. Kisco, NY, 1952; B.A., English and humanities, Ohio Wesleyan University, 1974; immediate past position: CEO, Sky TV, New Zealand; voice: 808-625-2100; fax: 808-625-588838 Time Warner Greensboro4510 Weybridge Ln.Greensboro, NC 27407336-665-0160Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 352,000 (Greensboro/Guilford County, High Point/Jamestown, Archdale/Trinity, Asheboro/Randolph County, Rockingham County, Winston-Salem, Davidson County, Dobson and Alamance County, NC)Expanded basic: $35.01 for up to 77 channels Penetration:Pay: 54%Digital: 25%Modem: 21%Top executive: Jack Stanley, president; b. McRae, GA; studied electronics technology at South Georgia Technical School; immediate past position: operations VP, Time Warner Charlotte; voice: 336-665-0160, ext. 3501; fax: 336-665-0854; e-mail: jack.stanley@twcable.com39 Time Warner Syracuse6005 Fair Lakes Rd.East Syracuse, NY 13057315-634-6000Ownership: Time Warner Cable (TWE-AN)Basic subs: 345,000 (city and suburban Syracuse, Cortland, Fulton, Oswego Central Square, Ithaca, Rome, Ilion, Oneida, Hamilton, Watertown, Carthage, Ogdensburg, Potsdam, Massena, Malone and Champlain, NY)Expanded basic: $43.16 for 75 channelsPenetration:Pay: 30%Digital: 35%Modem: 25%Top executive: Mary Cotter, president; B.A., Syracuse University; immediate past position: operations VP, New Channels Corp.; voice: 315-634-6215; fax: 315-634-621940 Time Warner Cincinnati11252 Cornell Park Dr.Cincinnati, OH 45242513-489-5000Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 338,000 (130 communities surrounding Cincinnati)Expanded basic: $34-$44 for 73 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Virgil Reed, president; b. El Paso, TX, 1944; B.S., electrical engineering, Texas Tech, 1966; M.B.A., Southern Methodist University, 1974; immediate past position: president, Jones Space Link; voice: 513-489-5077; fax: 513-489-5991; e-mail: virgil.reed@twcable.com41 Time Warner South Carolina293 Greystone Blvd.Columbia, SC 29210803-251-5300Ownership: Time WarnerBasic subs: 336,000 (71 communities, including Columbia, Orangeburg, Myrtle Beach/Grand Strand, Florence and Summerville)Expanded basic: $44.92 for 66 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 32%Modem: 18.3%Top executive: Wayne Knighton, division president; B.E.E., electrical engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology; M.B.A., Georgia State University; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Minnesota; voice: 803-251-5297; fax: 803-251-5345; e-mail: wayne.knighton@twcable.com42 Time Warner San Antonio84 NE Loop 410, Ste. 200San Antonio, TX 78216P.O. Box 460849San Antonio, TX 78246210-352-4600Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 330,050Expanded basic: $33.16 for 74 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Kevin Kidd, division president; b. Providence, RI; B.S., business administration, Georgia State University, 1972; immediate past position: president, Make A Wish Foundation of Oregon; voice: 210-352-4699; fax: 210-352-4694; e-mail: kevin.kidd@twcable.com43 Comcast St. Paul 10 River Park PlazaSt. Paul, MN 55107651-493-5000Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 330,000 (St. Paul, Roseville and Brooklyn Park, MN)Expanded basic: $36.33 for 72 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 32.1%Modem: 11.5%Top executive: Bill Wright, area VP; b. Miami, 1959; B.S., journalism, University of Florida, 1981; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Tucson; voice: 651-493-5805; fax: 651-493-5837; e-mail: Bill_Wright@cable.comcast.com44 Time Warner Columbus1266 Dublin Rd.Columbus, OH 43215614-481-5000Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 330,000 (Columbus metropolitan area and 19 counties in Central and Southeast Ohio)Expanded basic: $34.10 for 67 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Rhonda Fraas, division president; b. Louisville, KY, 1957; attended Springhill College and Sullivan Junior College; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Cable, Columbus Division; voice: 614-481-5300; fax: 614-481-505245 Time Warner Rochester71 Mt. Hope Ave.Rochester, NY 14620585-756-5000Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 325,000 (Rochester, Batavia and the greater Finger Lakes region)Expanded basic: $46.75 for 66 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Jeffrey Hirsch, division president; b. Providence, RI, 1972; B.A., communications, University of Pennsylvania, 1994; M.B.A., Amos Tuck School, Dartmouth, 1999; VP/GM, Time Warner Cable South Carolina; voice: 585-756-1111; fax: 585-756-1672; e-mail: jeffrey.hirsch@twcable.com46 Time Warner Austin12012 N. MoPac Expwy.Austin, TX 78758512-485-6100Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 320,000 (Austin, Round Rock, San Marcos and Cedar Park, TX)Expanded basic: $43.83 for 76 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Tom Kinney, division president; b. Council Bluffs, IA, 1956; B.S., business administration, Lubbock Christian University, 1978; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner New England; voice: 512-485-6200; fax: 512-485-6105; e-mail: tom.kinney@twcable.com47 Cox Kansas701 E. DouglasWichita, KS 67202316-262-4270Ownership: Cox Basic subs: 320,000Expanded basic: $38.72 for 70 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Donald Karell, VP/GM; bachelors' degree, University of Montana; M.A., statistics, Texas A&M University; immediate past position: VP/GM, Cox Middle Georgia; voice: 316-262-4270, ext. 303; fax: 316-262-2330; e-mail: don.karell@cox.com48 Comcast Western Michigan3260 Eagle Park Dr. NE, Ste. 111Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-977-2200Ownership: Comcast Basic subs: 319,000 (central and western Michigan, including Adrian, Grand Rapids, Jackson, Lansing, Muskegon and Holland)Expanded basic: average $35.75 for average 61 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 32.1%Modem: 11.5% Top executive: Steve Makowski, area VP; b. Manistee, MI, 1959; B.S., accounting, Ferris State University, 1981; M.B.A., finance, University of Colorado, 1990; immediate past position: VP of finance & CFO, AT&T Broadband Midwest Markets; voice: 616-464-2232; fax: 616-464-2220; e-mail: Steve_Makowski@cable.comcast.com49 Comcast Middle Tennessee660 Mainstream Dr.Nashville, TN 37228615-244-7462Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 315,000 (communities of Adams, Ashland, Brentwood, Burns, Carthage, Cedar Hill, Charlotte, Cowan, Decherd, DeKalb, Dickson, Estill Springs, Fairview, Fort Campbell, Franklin, Gallatin, Goodlettsville. Greenbrier, Hartsville, Hendersonville, Hickman, Kingston Springs, Lafayette, LaVergne, Metro Nashville, Murfreesboro, Nolensville, Pegram, Portland, Red Boiling Springs, Ridgetop, Slayden, Smithville, Smyrna, South Carthage, Springfield, Vanleer, Waverly, Westmoreland, White Bluff, Winchester and Woodbury. and Cannon, Cheatham, Dickson, Franklin, Lynchburg/Moore, Macon, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties)Expanded basic: $39.95 for 70 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 24.9%Modem: 11.1%Top executive: Virgil Caudill, area VP; b. Springfield, OH, 1948; B.S., accounting, Wright State University, 1976; immediate past position: Midwest region customer service VP, MediaOne; voice: 615-244-7462; fax: 615-254-6857; e-mail: virgil_caudill@cable.comcast.com50 Time Warner Albany1021 Highbridge Rd.Schenectady, NY 12303518-242-8890Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 310,000 (many communities in 15 central New York counties, including Albany, Troy, Saratoga Springs, Schenectady and Glens Falls)Expanded basic: $40.55 for 71 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Stephen Pagano, president; b. Lawton, OK; B.A., anthropology, University of Wisconsin; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Staten Island; voice: 518-242-8993; fax: 518-869-1007; e-mail: Stephen.Pagano@twcable.com51 Time Warner Kansas City6550 Winchester Ave.Kansas City, MO 64133816-358-5360Ownership: Time WarnerBasic subs: 309,000 (54 communities, including Kansas City, MO; Kansas City, KS; and Overland Park, Lee's Summit and Shawnee, Mo; and other suburbs)Expanded basic: $36.89 for 77 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 49.8%Modem: 19%Top executive: Robert Moel, president; b. Brooklyn, NY; M.B.A., Columbia, 1987; M.E.E., California State University, Long Beach, 1999; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Shreveport; voice: 816-222-5823; fax: 816-358-7987; e-mail: robert.moel@twcable.com52 Cox Orange County29947 Avenida de las BanderasRancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688949-546-2000Ownership: CoxBasic subs: 271,800 (Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Laguna Niguel, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo, Newport Beach, Palos Verdes, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rancho Santa Margarita, Rolling Hills, Rolling Hills Estates, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, San Pedro and Tustin, CA)Expanded basic: $40.99 for 75 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Leo Brennan, VP/GM; b. Pecksville, NY, 1950; B.S./B.A., marketing, Ohio State University, 1972; immediate past position: VP, Times Mirror Cable's Northeast region; voice: 949-546-2400; fax: 949-546-3400; e-mail: leo.brennan@cox.com53 Comcast Atlanta North2925 Courtyards Dr.Norcross, GA 30071770-559-2424Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 271,547 (North Metro Atlanta, including Gwinnett, North Fulton, Cobb and Cherokee counties)Expanded basic: $39.91 for 64 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Greg Capranica, VP/GM; voice: 770-559-2841; fax: 770-559-247954 Cox New Orleans338 Edwards Ave.Harahan, LA 70123504-304-7345Ownership: CoxBasic subs: 268,850 (Jefferson, Orleans, St. Charles and St. Bernard, LA, parishes)Expanded basic: $39.99 for 80 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Greg Bicket, VP/GM; B.A., finance, University of Illinois, 1973; M.B.A., University of Phoenix, 1990; immediate past position: VP/GM Cox New England; voice: 504-304-7345, ext. 4208; fax: 504-304-745055 Insight Louisville4701 Commerce Crossings Dr.Louisville, KY 40229502-357-4660Ownership: Insight CommunicationsBasic subs: 260,805 (Greater Louisville, KY)Expanded basic: $40.15 for 66 channelsPenetration:Pay: 62%Digital: 32%Modem: 4.8%Top executive: Gregg Graff, operations senior VP; b. Cleveland, 1961; B.A., communications, John Carroll University, 1983; immediate past position: GM, Insight Columbus; voice: 502-357-4550; fax: 502-357-4663; e-mail: graff.g@insight-com.com56 Cox Northern Virginia3080 Centreville Rd.Herndon, VA 20171703-378-8400Ownership: Cox Basic subs: 260,000 (Fairfax, Stafford and Spotsylvania counties; cities of Fredericksburg, Fairfax and Falls Church; and towns of Herndon, Vienna and Clifton)Expanded basic: $40.40 for 86 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Gary McCollum, VP/GM; b. Richmond, VA, 1959; B.A. Russian studies, James Madison University, 1981; M.B.A., University of Connecticut, 1983; immediate past position: VP/GM, Cox Roanoke; voice: 703-480-4988; fax: 703-480-4990; e-mail: gary.mccollum@cox.com57 Cox Oklahoma City2312 NW 10th St.Oklahoma City, OK 73107405-600-2771Ownership: Cox Basic subs: 260,000Expanded basic: $35.50 for 67 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Dave Bialis, VP/GM; b. Los Angeles; B.S., accounting/finance, University of Southern California; immediate past position: CFO, Atlanta Journal & Constitution; voice: 405-600-6202; fax: 405-600-9268; e-mail: dave.bialis@cox.com58 Cox West Texas6710 Hartford Ave.Lubbock, TX 79413806-771-6001Ownership: Cox Basic subs: 250,000 (Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, Abilene and San Angelo)Expanded basic: $30.86-$37.73 for 64 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Connie Wharton, VP/GM; B.A., psychology, Southern Methodist University; immediate past position: human resources director, Cox West Texas; voice: 806-771-6003; fax: 806-771-6004; e-mail: connie.wharton@cox.com59 Comcast Salt Lake City9602 South 300 WestSandy, UT 84070801-401-3271Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 246,870 (Salt Lake City, Provo, Ogden, West Valley City, Logan and Park City, UT)Expanded basic: $30.48-$38.54 for 33-69 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Gary Waterfield, area VP; b. Milwaukee, 1952; B.S., business administration, University of New Hampshire, 1975; immediate past position: VP/GM Comcast Charleston; voice: 801-401-2622; fax: 801-401-2688 60 Comcast Jacksonville6805 Southpoint Pkwy.Jacksonville, FL 32216904-374-7529Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 242,000 (Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach, Baldwin, Lake Butler, Union County, Crescent City, Welaka, Putnam County, Duval County, Baker County, Nassau County, St. John's County. Hilliard, Callahan and Fernandina Beach)Expanded basic: $39.95 for average 51 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 21%Modem: 7.5%Top executive: Doug McMillan, senior VP; b. Georgia, 1957; B.S., science and business administration, Shorter College; immediate past position: VP/GM Comcast Augusta, GA; voice: 904-374-7529; fax: 904-374-7622; e-mail: Doug_McMillan@cable.comcast.com61 Charter Greenville/SpartanburgP.O. Box 850 Simpsonville, SC 29681800-955-7766Ownership: Charter Basic subs: 242,000 (Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson)Expanded basic: $44.50 for 76 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: position currently vacant62 Charter Madison5618 Odana Rd., Ste. 150Madison, WI 53719608-754-3644Ownership: Charter Basic subs: 233,000 (Janesville, Fitchburg, Lake Mills, Waunakee, Middleton, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Verona, Baraboo, Watertown and Beloit, WI)Expanded basic: $42.35 for 74 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: position currently vacant63 Comcast New Mexico4611 Montbel Pl. NEAlbuquerque, NM 87107505-761-6200Ownership: Comcast Basic subs: 230,000 (Albuquerque, Deming, Farmington, Gallup, Grants, Las Cruces, Las Vegas, Los Alamos, Lovington, Portales, Raton, Santa Fe, Silver City, Socorro, Taos and Tucumcari)Expanded basic: $38.29 for 72 channelsPenetration:Pay: NADigital: 4.9%Modem: 11%Top executive: Lisa Dettweiler, VP/GM; b. Albuquerque; B.A., communications, University of New Mexico; immediate past position: area operations director, Comcast Southwest; voice: 505-761-6202; fax: 505-344-7301; e-mail: lisa_dettweiler@cable.comcast.com64 Time Warner Memphis6555 Quince Rd., Ste. 400Memphis, TN 38119901-365-1770Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 222,000 (52 communities)Expanded basic: $42.55 for 68 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Dean Deyo, division president; b. Chicago; B.A., broadcast journalism, Northern Illinois University; also studied executive financial management, University of Denver; has held current post 22 years; voice: 901-365-1770 ext. 4001; fax: 901-369-4518; e-mail: dean.deyo@twcable.com65 Charter Worcester95 Higgins St.Worcester, MA 01606508-853-6600Ownership: Charter Basic subs: 220,000 (Worcester and Chicopee)Expanded basic: $41.99 to $46.99 for 71 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Gordon Champion, group director, operations; b. Boston, 1947; B.S., business administration, New Hampshire College, 1972; M.A., University of New Hampshire, 1973; J.D., Massachusetts School of Law, 1994; immediate past position: regional manager, government relations, Charter; voice: 508-853-1515, ext. 72317; fax: 854-504266 Comcast Atlanta Central305 Bucknell CourtAtlanta, GA 30336770-559-6723Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 217,547 (Atlanta, Fulton County and DeKalb County)Expanded basic: $39.91 for 64 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Michael Hewitt, VP/GM; B.S. mechanical engineering, Stony Brook University; M.B.A., Hofstra University; voice: 770-559-6723; fax: 770-559-7621; e-mail: Michael_Hewitt@cable.comcast.com67 Charter Ft. Worth4800 Blue Mound Rd.Fort Worth, TX 76106817-509-6272Ownership: CharterBasic subs: 215,000 (Ft. Worth metro area, Denton and parts of North Texas)Expanded basic: $42.45 for 85 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Dan Spoelman, operations VP; b. Muskegon, MI, 1958; B.A., accounting, Western Michigan University; immediate past position: operations VP, Charter Western and Northern Michigan68 Charter Central NorthCarolinaP.O. Box 2989Hickory, NC 28603828-322-3875Ownership: Charter Basic subs: 212,000 (Lincolnton, Lenoir, Taylorsville, Granite Falls, Denver, Vale, Hudson, Catawba, Connelly Springs, Rutherford College, Marion, North Wilkesboro, Boone, Blowing Rock Beech Mountains, Sugar Mountain, Cajah's Mountain, Conover, Newton, Claremont, Drexel, Valdese, Glen Alpine, Maiden, Rhodhiss, Sawmills, Dallas, Roxboro, Roanoke Rapids, Camp LeJeune, Outerbanks, Carolina Beach, Sanford, Erwin, Lillington, Coats, Buies Creek, Anderson Creek, Whispering Pines, Broadway, Siler City, Troy, Kenly, Princeton, Micro, Lucama, Harnett County, Sampson County, Snow Hill, Spivey's Corner and Brookford)Expanded basic: $44.80 for 69 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Landon Barefoot Jr., operations VP; studied business at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill; immediate past position: group director of operations, Charter Central North Carolina; voice: 828-322-2288; fax: 828-322-5492; e-mail: lbarefoot@chartercom.com69 Time Warner Minnesota801 Plymouth Ave. N.Minneapolis, MN 55411612-522-5200Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 209, 511 (Minneapolis, Bloomington, Minnetonka, Edina, Eden Prairie, Richfield and St. Louis Park)Expanded basic: $38.27 for 78 channelsPenetration:Pay: 53%Digital: 27%Modem: 24%Top executive: Eric Brown, division president; b. Hampton, VA, 1960; bachelor's degree, political science, UCLA, 1982; M.B.A., Darden School of Business Management, University of Virginia, 1984; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Los Angeles North; fax: 612-521-7626 70 Time Warner San Diego8949 Ware CourtSan Diego, CA 92121858-695-3110Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 205,000Expanded basic: $43.40 for 75 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Jeffrey Schwall, division president/CEO; b. Akron, OH; B.S., University of Akron; M.B.A., Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth University; immediate past position: president, Time Warner Cable International; voice: 858-635-8297; fax: 858-566-624871 Time Warner Binghamton120 Plaza Dr., Ste. DVestal, NY 13850607-644-0646Ownership: AOL/TWE-ANBasic subs: 200,000 (Binghamton, Corning, Elmira, Oneonta and Hornell, NY, and Sayre, PA)Expanded basic: $37-$42 for 69 channelsPenetration:Pay: 66%Digital: 25%Modem: 32%Top executive: Jon Scott, division president; b. New Rochelle, NY, 1950; B.A., political science, Kalamazoo College, 1973; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Eastern Pennsylvania; voice: 607-644-0646, ext. 7307; fax: 607-644-1501; e-mail: Jon.Scott@twcable.com72 Comcast Fresno2441 N. Grove Industrial Dr.Fresno, CA 93727559-253-4050Ownership:

ComcastBasic subs: 190,000 (Fresno, Visalia, Merced and Los Banos)Expanded basic: $37.96 for 65 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Scott Barbee, VP/GM; b. Warrensburg, MO, 1958; B.S., business administration, 1980; M.B.A., 1989, both from Central Missouri State University; immediate past position: VP, High Speed Data and Telephony, AT&T Broadband; voice: 559-455-4212; fax: 559-455-4321; e-mail: scott_barbee@cable.comcast.com73 Cox Omaha11505 W. Dodge Rd.Omaha, NE 68154402-933-2000Ownership: Cox Basic subs: 185,000 (Omaha and Bellevue, NE, and Council Bluffs, IA)Expanded basic: $35.45 for 70 channelsPenetration:Pay: 37%Digital: 33%Modem: 30%Phone: 50%Top executive: Janet Barnard, VP/GM; b. Diller, NE, 1959; B.S., business administration and accounting, University of Nebraska, 1981; immediate past position: VP, business, Cox-Omaha; voice: 402-933-2000; fax: 402-933-0010; e-mail: janet.barnard@cox.com74 Cox Baton Rouge5428 Florida Blvd.Baton Rouge, LA 70806225-615-1000Ownership: CoxBasic subs: 175,000 (Baton Rouge, Gonzales, Sorrento, Denham Springs, Walker, Plaquemine, Addis, Brusly, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Donaldsonville, Port Allen, Zachary, Slaughter, Baker, Lutcher, Gramercy, East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, Iberville Parish, St. James Parish, Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish and East Feliciana Parish)Expanded basic: $39.99 for 72 channelsPenetration:Pay: 24%Digital: 26%Modem: 15%Top executive: Jacqueline Vines, VP/GM; b. Norwalk, CT, 1959; B.B.A., University of Redlands, 2000; immediate past position: VP, human resources, Cox San Diego; voice: 225-930-2219; fax: 225-925-1668; e-mail: jacqui.vines@cox.com75 Cox Tulsa8421 E. 61st St., Ste. UTulsa, OK 74133918-628-3500Ownership: Cox Basic subs: 173,500 (Tulsa, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Owasso, Sand Springs and Sapulpa)Expanded basic: $33.50 for 68 channelsPenetration:Pay: 40%Digital: 27%Modem: 9.5%Top executive: John Bowen, VP/GM; b. New Orleans; B.A., management, Loyola University; immediate past position: director of marketing operations, Cox Pensacola; voice: 918-628-3540; fax: 918-628-353976 Charter Birmingham4601 Southlake Pkwy., Ste. 200Birmingham, AL 35244205-443-3300Ownership: Charter Basic subs: 171,000 (Birmingham, Hoover, Vestavia, Homewood and Mountain Brook)Expanded basic: $42.90 for 76 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: position currently vacant77 Charter Suburban Atlanta3075 Breckinridge Blvd., Ste. 450Duluth, GA 30096770-806-7060Ownership: Charter Basic subs: 165,000 (Athens, Duluth, Gainesville, Milledgeville and Smyrna)Expanded basic: $41.95 for 79 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: J. Rob Bridges, operations director; b. Kings Mountain, NC, 1956; B.S., radio/television communications, Western Carolina University, 1979; immediate past position: digital programming VP, Inspiration Networks; voice: 770-806-7060, ext. 154; fax: 770-806-7099; email: rbridges@chartercom.com78 Cox Pensacola2205 LaVista Ave.Pensacola, FL 32504850-477-2695, Pensacola850-862-4142, Fort Walton BeachOwnership: Cox Basic subs: 165,000 (Ft. Walton Beach, Destin, Niceville, Crestview, Eglin AFB, Hurlburt AFB, Shalimar, Pensacola and Freeport), FLExpanded basic: $33.75 for up to 59 channelsPenetration:Pay: 55%Digital: 16.6%Modem: 12.2%Top executive: L. Keith Gregory; bachelor's degree, University of Florida, 1974; M.B.A., Old Dominion University, 1993; voice: 850-857-4506; fax: 850-479-391279 Comcast Indiana5330 East 65th St.Indianapolis, IN 46220317-275-6370Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 157,000 Expanded basic: $41.95 for 58 channelsPenetration:Pay: N/ADigital: 24.9%Modem: 11.1%Top executive: Rusty Robertson, area VP; b. Russiaville, IN, 1959; B.S., mass communications, Florida International University, 1983; immediate past position: VP/GM Comcast Indianapolis; voice: 317-275-6441; fax: 317-275-6617; e-mail: rusty_robertson@cable.comcast.com80 Charter Reno9335 Prototype Dr.Reno, NV 89511775-850-1200Ownership: Charter Basic subs: 156,000 (Reno, Sparks, Washoe Valley, Carson City, Gardnerville, Fallon and Elko, NV, and North Lake Tahoe and South Lake Tahoe, CA)Expanded basic: $39.99 for 76 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: LaFawn Vannest, group VP; b. Princeton, WV, 1959; associate's degree, National Business College, 1979; immediate past position: regional VP, AT&T Broadband; voice: 775-850-1296; fax: 775-850-1229; email: lvannest@chartercom.com81 Comcast Richmond6510 Ironbridge Rd.Richmond, VA 23234804-743-1171Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 150,000 (City of Richmond, counties of Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover and Henrico, portion of Louisa county and town of Ashland)Expanded basic: $42.81 for 66 channelsPenetration:Pay: 62%Digital: 40%Modem: 11%Top executive: Kirby Brooks, VP/GM; B.A., University of Virginia; M.B.A., College of William & Mary; immediate past position: VP/GM, Comcast Alexandria/Arlington; voice: 804-915-0629; fax: 804-915-542482 Time Warner Green Bay1001 W. Kennedy Ave.Kimberly, WI 54136920-749-1400Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 150,000 (Green Bay, Appleton, Oshkosh and Marinette)Expanded basic: $36.51 for 63 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Kathy Keating, division president; attended University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; immediate past position: regional manager, Time Warner Cable; voice: 920-831-9100; fax: 920-831-9172; e-mail: kathy.keating@twcable.com83 Cox Tucson1440 E. 15th St.Tucson, AZ 85719520-629-8470Ownership: Cox Basic subs: 140,066 (southern Arizona)Expanded basic: $37.79 for 70 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Stephen Rizley, VP/GM; b. Glendora, CA; B.A., communications, Brigham Young University; master's in international management, Thunderbird, The American Graduate School; immediate past position: regional VP, Cox Communications Advertising Sales; voice: 623-322-7137; fax: 623-322-7918; e-mail: steve.rizley@cox.com84 Charter Los Angeles4781 Irwindale Ave.Irwindale, CA 91706

626-430-3300Ownership: Charter Basic subs: 140,000 (Pasadena, Alhambra, Norwalk and other parts of Los Angeles County)Expanded basic: $36.40 for 78 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Pete Eliason, operations VP; b. St. Paul, MN, 1955; immediate past position: operations GM, TCI/AT&T Seattle 85 Toledo Buckeye CableSystem5566 Southwyck Blvd.Toledo, OH 43614419-724-9802Ownership: Block CommunicationsBasic subs: 134,774 (Toledo, OH, and 24 surrounding cities, townships and villages)Expanded basic: $36.99 for 63 channelsPenetration:Pay: 20.4%Digital: 18.7%Modem: 16.1%%Top executive:

W.H. "Chip" Carstensen, president/GM; b. Toledo, OH, 1950; B.S. mechanical engineering, 1972, and M.S., industrial engineering, 1974, University of Toledo; immediate past position: VP human resources, Clairson International, Ocala; voice: 419-724-7220; fax: 419-724-7074; e-mail: askus@buckeyecablesystem.com86 Time Warner California Desert Cities41-725 Cook St.Palm Desert, CA 92211760-340-1312Ownership: Time WarnerBasic subs: 134,000 (Banning, Beaumont, Cherry Valley, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indio, Coachella, Thermal and Thousand Palms)Expanded basic: $32.10 for 51 channelsPenetration:Pay: 35%Digital: 19%Modem: 10.5%Top executive: Robert Barlow, president; b. South Bend, IN, 1952; B.A., biological science, M.B.A., finance, Indiana University; immediate past position: regional VP/GM, Time Warner Pinellas County; voice: 760-674-5300; fax: 760-674-2392; e-mail: bob.barlow@twcable.com87 Insight Peoria/Bloomington/Normal, IL3517 N. Dries Ln.Peoria, IL 61604309-686-2600Ownership: InsightBasic subs: 125,000 (Peoria, County of Peoria, Norwood, Tazewell County, West Peoria, East Peoria, Washington, Creve Coeur, Peoria Heights, Bellevue, Bartonville, Bloomington, Normal, Galesburg, Knoxville, E. Galesburg, Monmouth, Pekin, Groveland, N. Pekin, S. Pekin, Marquette Heights and Green Valley)Expanded basic: $34.25-$37.25 for 52-60 channelsPenetration:Pay: 53%Digital: 20%Modem: 10%Top executive: John Niebur, district VP; b. Randolph, MN, 1956: associate's degree, cable television engineering, Dakota County AVTI, 1976; immediate past position: GM, Insight Bloomington; voice: 309-686-2612; fax: 309-688-9828; e-mail: niebur.john@insight-com.com88 Charter Charleston4038 Teays Valley Rd.P.O. Box 1220Scott Depot, WV 25560304-757-8001Ownership: CharterBasic subs: 124,189 (Shrewsbury, Pinch, Madison, Milton, St. Albans, Wayne, Summersville, Logan, and Kermit, WV, and Jenkins, Prestonsburg and Paintsville, KY)Expanded basic: $42.25 for 76 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Stephen Knouse, operations VP; b. Altoona, PA, 1955; B.S., accounting, Pennsylvania State University, 1976; immediate past position: regional fiscal operations VP, Charter Mid-Atlantic; voice: 304-757-8001; fax: 304-757-580789 Time Warner Indianapolis3030 Roosevelt Ave.Indianapolis, IN 46218317-632-9077Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 120,345 (Indianapolis, Carmel, Zionsville, Fortville, Ingalls, McCordsville, Avon, Pittsboro, Lizton, Marion, Gas City and Jonesboro, and Hamilton, Hancock , Madison, Hendricks, Boone and Grant counties)Expanded basic: $35.09 for 71 channelsPenetration:Pay: 47%Digital: NAModem: NATop executive: Buz Nesbit, division president; b. Columbia, TN; B.A., political science, Memphis State University, 1977; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Florida;

voice: 317-632-9077 ext. 501; fax: 317-632-5311; e-mail: buz.nesbit@twcable.com90 Time Warner Jackson/Monroe5375 Executive Pl.Jackson, MS 39206601-982-1187Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 118,000 (Jackson, Clinton, Madison, Ridgeland, Florence, Richland, Raymond, Bolton, Edwards, Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, Hinds County., Madison County and Rankin County, MS, and Monroe, West Monroe, Ouachita Parish and Richwood, LA)Expanded basic: $39.69 for 73 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: William Farmer, president; b. High Point, NC, 1955; B.A., radio/TV/motion pictures, University of North Carolina, 1977; immediate past position: GM, Wade Cablevision Philadelphia; voice: 601-982-1187, ext. 3882; fax: 601-982-9532; e-mail: Bill.Farmer@twcable.com91 Time Warner El Paso7010 Airport Rd.El Paso, TX 79906915-772-1123Ownership: Texas Cable Partners LPBasic subs: 117,781 (Anthony, Canutillo, Clint, El Paso, El Paso County, Fabens, Fort Bliss, Horizon City, La Mesa, San Elizario, Socorro and Vinton, TX, and Anthony, Del Cerro, Dona Ana County, Mesquite, San Miguel, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park and Vado, NM)Expanded basic: $37.50 for 76 channelsPenetration:Pay: 46%Digital: NAModem: NATop executive: Alan Spencer, VP/GM; b. Winnipeg, Canada, 1956; B.S., business, University of Northern Colorado, 1980; immediate past position: VP/GM, Time Warner Fayetteville, NC; voice: 915-775-7456; fax: 915-772-4605; e-mail: alan.spencer@twcable.com92 Insight Northeast Indiana335 E. 10th St.Anderson, IN 46016317-913-4755Ownership: Insight Basic subs: 117, 625 (Anderson, Noblesville, Greenfield, Hartford City, Portland, Richmond, New Castle and Lebanon)Expanded basic: $35.95 for 59 channelsPenetration:Pay: 41%Digital: 23%Modem: 10%Top executive: Sean Hogue, director of operations; b. Denver, 1963; B.A., management, Western State College, 1987; immediate past position: GM, AT&T Broadband, Chico, CA; voice: 765-646-9104; fax: 765-649-1532; e-mail: hogue.s@insight-com.com93 Insight Springfield711 S. Dirksen Pkwy.Springfield, IL 62703217-788-5898Ownership: InsightBasic subs: 116,353 (Springfield, Decatur, Lincoln, Quincy and Macomb, IL)Expanded basic: $20.60-$26.80 for 34-43 channelsPenetration:Pay: 57%Digital: 20%Modem: 6%Top executive: Libbie Stehn, GM; b. Winona, MN, 1957; attended University of Illinois; immediate past position: regional director of business operations, Insight Communications; voice: 217-788-5898 ext. 668; fax: 217-788-8093; e-mail:94 Time Warner Waco215 Factory Dr.Waco, TX 76714254-776-1141Ownership: Time WarnerBasic subs: 114,000 (Woodway, Hewitt, Robinson, Beverly Hills, Lorena/Bruceville, Eddy, McGregor, Temple, Cooperas Cove, Harker Heights, Lacy Lakeview, Killeen, Waco, Temple, Belton, Nolanville, Bellmead and Fort Hood, TX)Expanded basic: $31.95-$38.35 for 78 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Johnny Mankin; b. Tyler, TX; immediate past position: district manager, United Cable of Tulsa; voice: 254-761-3700; fax: 254-761-3796; e-mail: johnny.mankin@twcable.com95 Adelphia Colorado Springs213 N. Union Blvd.Colorado Springs, CO 80909719-457-4501Ownership: AdelphiaBasic subs: 113,000 (Colorado Springs, Monument, Fountain, Security, Widefield and Cascade, CO)Expanded basic: $39.95 for 76 channelsPenetration:Pay: 51%Digital: 46%Modem: 13.3%Top executive: Mike Ross; b. Colorado Springs, CO; B.A., business and marketing, Colorado Mountain College, 1980; immediate past position: GM, AT&T Broadband Baton Rouge; voice: 719-457-4554; fax: 719-457-450396 Comcast Atlanta Perimeter3425 Malone Dr.Chamblee, GA 30304770-559-2846Ownership: ComcastBasic subs: 112,464 (Atlanta suburbs, including those in Floyd, Pauling, Rockdale and Walton counties)Expanded basic: $39.93 for 64 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Kirk Dale, VP/GM; B.S., b. Pontiac, MI; degree in electronic engineering, DeVry Institute of Technology, 1987; M.B.A., University of Michigan, 1993; immediate past position: field operations VP, AT&T Atlanta; voice: 770-559-2846; e-mail: Kirk_Dale@cable.comcast.com97 Time Warner Lincoln5400 S. 16th St.Lincoln, NE 68512402-421-0330Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 111,000 (17 communities, including Columbus, Fremont, York, Nebraska City and Auburn, NE)Expanded basic: $42.15 for 72 channelsPenetration:Pay: 43%Digital: 28%Modem: 16%Top executive: Beth Scarborough, division president; b. McRae, GA, 1954; A.B.J., journalism, University of Georgia, 1976; M.B.A., University of Georgia, 1979; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Savannah; voice: 402-421-0330; fax: 402-421-0305; e-mail: beth.scarborough@twcable.com98 Time Warner Maine118 Johnson Rd.Portland, ME 04102207-253-2200Ownership: Time Warner Basic subs: 110,000 (Portland, Biddeford, Cape Elizabeth, North Berwick, Casco, Ogunquit, Cumberland, Wells, Falmouth, York, Gray, Old Orchard Beach, Gorham, Saco, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, Pownal, Raymond, Scarborough, South Portland, Westbrook, Yarmouth, Presque Isle, Caribou, Westfield, New Sweden, Woodland, Caswell, Limestone, Fort Fairfield and Connor)Expanded basic: $39.25 for 75 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Keith Burkley, division president; M.Tel., University of Denver; immediate past position: division president, Time Warner Bakersfield; voice: 207-253-2310; fax: 207-253-2404; e-mail: keith.burkley@twcmaine.com99 Charter Fond du Lac165 Knights WayFond du Lac, WI 54935920-907-7720Ownership: Charter Basic subs: 107,051Expanded basic: $42.95 for 76 channelsPenetration: NATop executive: Lisa Washa, VP, operations; b. St. Paul, MN, 1963; studied business administration at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and hotel/restaurant management at University of Wisconsin-Stout; immediate past position: group manager, Marcus Cable; voice 920-907-7720, ext. 1700; fax: 920-907-7723; e-mail: lwasha@chartercom.com100 Time Warner Rio Grande Valley2921 South Expressway 83Harlingen, TX 78551956-425-7880Ownership: Texas Cable Partners.Basic subs: 106,362 (Alamo, Alton, Brownsville, Cameron County, Combes, Donna, Edcouch, Edinburg, Elsa, Escobares, Garciasville, Harlingen, Hidalgo County, Indian Lake, La Feria, La Grulla, La Joya, La Villa, Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Las Milpas, Lopezville, Los Fresnos, Lyford, McAllen, Mercedes, Mission, Olmito, Palm Valley, Palmhurst, Palmview, Penitas, Pharr, Port Isabel, Primera, Rancho Viejo, Raymondville, Rio Del Sol, Rio Grande City, Rio Hondo, Roma, San Benito, San Juan, Santa Rosa, South Padre Island, Starr County, Sullivan City, Weslaco and Willacy County, TX)Expanded basic: $36.33 for 73 channelsPenetration:Pay: 30%Digital: NAModem: NATop executive: Sal Grenillo, GM; b. Detroit, 1943; attended Hampton Institute; immediate past position: VP, deployments and operational planning, High Speed Access Corp., Denver; voice: 956-412-5451; fax: 956-425-5756