Syrian Conflict Taking Toll on Journalists

The Broadcasting Board of Governors, which protects the

independence of the U.S. government's international broadcasts, including Middle

East Broadcasting Networks (MBN), has called for the release of a pair of

journalists working for the U.S.-backed Alhurra TV, correspondent Bashar Fahmi

and cameraman Cuneyt Unal. Both are in Syria, currently the most dangerous

place for journalists on the planet, according to the committee that tries to

protect them.

That BBG call came after a Syrian government TV channel

broadcast a brief statement from Unal identifying himself as a militant. The

Turkish foreign minister (Unal is Turkish) has said that he was simply reading

a statement that had been dictated to him.

"This video is deeply disturbing and underscores the

perilous situation for these journalists," said MBN chairman Michael Meehan, a

member of the BBG board, in a statement. "We call for their immediate

release, and we urge the Syrian government to take action to ensure their

safety."

The pair has been missing since Aug. 20.

A Japanese reporter, Mika Yamamoto, was killed in the

Northern Syrian city of Aleppo last week, according to various reports,

including from the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Fahmi and Unal were

in the same city. According to ABC News, Fahmi's wife said last week they were

still alive and being held by the forces of President Bashar al-Assad.

Elsewhere, concerns were mounting over missing freelance

American journalist Austin Tice, who had filed on the Syrian conflict for a

number of news outlets, including The

Washington Post, CBS and Al-Jazeera English, according to the CPJ. Tice has

been unaccounted for since mid-month and The

Washington Post has blogged a Tice Facebook

entry from last month explaining why he would risk his life to

tell the story.

"We are concerned that family and editors have lost

contact with Austin Tice, a journalist who has been reporting on events in

Syria for some of the leading international media outlets," said CPJ executive

director Joel Simon in a statement Friday.

According to CPJ, at least 19 journalists have been killed

covering the Syrian conflict since November, which CPJ says now makes it the

most dangerous place in the world for journalists.