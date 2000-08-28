Synergy central

CBS TV President Les Moonves went to a party for Paramount-distributed Judge Judy last week (it's moving from KCAL-TV to kcbs-tv). It was kind of all in the family.

In fact, since CBS and Viacom melded into one colossus earlier this year, synergy has taken on new urgency. Last week:

·Viacom-owned cable channel TNN announced it had acquired all 44 episodes of the former CBS action series Martial Law. The series, which was produced by CBS, was sold to TNN by CBS-owned syndicator, King World Productions.

·CBS Sports and the NFL unveiled plans for MTV to produce the halftime "music extravaganza" at this year's Super Bowl. CBS is carrying Super Bowl XXXV Jan. 28, 2001, from Tampa.

·CBS sitcom stars Ray Romano and Kevin James were teamed up for a movie for co-owned Paramount Studios. Romano stars in CBS' Everybody Loves Raymondand James inKing of Queens.

Earlier Nickelodeon said it will produce CBS' Saturday morning kids lineup.