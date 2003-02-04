Syndies rise on cold wind

Cold weather brought warm hearts to syndication executives, as TVs blazed

during the week ending Jan. 26 while people stayed home to avoid the freeze that

hit the Eastern half of the United States.

As a result, many shows hit season highs, including King World Productions'

Dr. Phil at a 5.4, only two-tenths of a ratings point less than King

World's top talker, Oprah, which, at a 5.6, declined 2 percent

week-to-week.

Dr. Phil also started this week out with a bang, scoring a 5.9 rating/15

share in the metered markets for Monday's show.

Dr. Phil wasn't the only new show to hit season highs, with NBC

Enterprises' TheJohn Walsh Show up 7 percent week-to-week to a

1.6, Warner Bros.' TheCaroline Rhea Show up 22 percent to a 1.1

and Twentieth Television's brand-new entry, Good Day Live, up 25 percent

to a 1.0, all of which were bests for each show.

Among the new game shows, Buena Vista's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

was up 9 percent to a season high of 3.6, while Sony Pictures Television's

Pyramid was up 5 percent to a 2.1.

The cold weather brought good news to the veteran game shows, as well, with

King World's Wheel of Fortune up 4 percent to a 10.2 and King World's

Jeopardy! up 7 percent to an 8.0.

Among the rookie reality strips, Warner Bros.' Celebrity Justice moved

up 8 percent to a 1.4, while Paramount Television's Life Moments --

recently downgraded on several NBC owned-and-operated stations -- decreased to a

0.7.

Among veteran strips, Paramount's Entertainment Tonight jumped 8

percent to match its season high of 6.4. King World's Inside Edition was

down 3 percent to a 3.6, while NBC's Access Hollywood jumped 14 percent

to a season-high 3.2. Warner Bros.' Extra was up 7 percent to match its

season-high 3.0.

Finally, the top-five off-network sitcoms all hit or matched their season

highs.

Sony's Seinfeld was up 1 percent and tied Warner Bros.'

Friends, up 4 percent, with each at a 7.9. King World's Everybody

Loves Raymond was up 6 percent to a 7.0. Warner Bros. rookie Will &

Grace was up 2 percent to a 4.6 and another rookie,

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach's That 70s Show, was up 2 percent to a

4.1.