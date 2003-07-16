Syndies: Ratings slip during holiday week

In the national standings for the July 4th holiday week, which ended Sunday, July 5, most of syndication lost ground as the number of households viewing network affiliates plunged week-to-week by an average of 555,000 homes, to the lowest viewing levels of the season.

Making things even tougher for syndies were pre-emptions on NBC stations for coverage of the Wimbledon Championships tennis tournament.

Daytime shows were especially hard-hit as Paramount Television’s Judge Judy sank to its lowest rating in more than five years, dropping 11% to a 4.2, although it remained the top court show in syndication. Compared with last year at this time, Judy was down 9%.

Paramount’s Judge Joe Brown was down 9% to 3.1 in second place and even with last year.

Twentieth Television’s Divorce Court at a 2.8 was flat week-to-week and year-to-year.

Among talk shows, King World Productions’ Oprah matched its season low, losing 11% to 4.9, but it was still up 11% from last year.

King World’s rookie, Dr. Phil, dipped 2% to 4.3. Universal Television’s Maury dropped 9% to 3.2, but it was up 14% from last year.

Buena Vista’s Live with Regis and Kelly slipped 3% to 3.2, tying Maury for third and remaining flat compared to last year.

Universal’s The Jerry Springer Show was down 7% to 2.5 and was even with last year, while Paramount’s Montel Williams equaled its lowest rating ever, tumbling 9% to 2.1, which put it down 16% from last year.

In rookie action, after Dr. Phil, Buena Vista’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire slipped 9% to 2.9.

Sony Pictures Television’s Pyramid hit a new low with a 1.6 as its ratings crumbled 20%. Warner Bros.’ Celebrity Justice was unchanged at 1.2.

Twentieth’s Good Day Live was also steady at 1.1, but Twentieth’s newcomer, Ex-Treme Dating, in its fourth week, hit its lowest rating yet, falling 18% to a 0.9.

One genre that showed resistance to the downtrend was the weekly hours, where Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight Weekend was No. 1, gaining 3% to 3.1.

Moving into second place was Twentieth’s The Practice, which was up 21% to 2.3.

The top rookie among weekly hours this week was NBC Enterprises'/Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.’s She Spies, which rallied 12% to 1.9.