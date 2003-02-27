Syndies: Phil , Millionaire are top rookies
With one day to go in the February sweeps, the tale of the tape for rookie
first-run strips was double-digit increases over February 2002 time-period averages
for two of the 10 newcomers (there had been one-dozen when the season began, but
Rob Nelson and Beyond with Janes Van Praagh have gotten the hook).
The winners were Dr. Phil and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.
Dr. Phil, with a 5.6 rating/14 share weighted metered-market average in
55 markets, was up 87 percent in rating and 75 percent in share over last
February's time period average.
Millionaire, which averaged a 3.9/8 in 49 markets, was up an average 26
percent in rating and 33 percent in share.
In the top two markets, both shows came up huge.
Dr. Phil improved his time period rating by 79 percent in New York and 61
percent in Los Angeles.
Millionaire did even better -- up 89 percent in New York and 73 percent in
L.A.
As for the balance of the new rookies, The Wayne Brady Show, which
aired in 24 metered markets, averaged a 2.2 rating/6 share, down 19 percent in
rating and 25 percent in share.
Pyramid averaged a 2.2 rating/5 share in 53 metered markets, even with
February 2002 time-period averages but down 17 percent in share.
The John Walsh Show averaged a 1.8 rating/6 share in 53 metered markets.
That was up an average 6 percent in rating and even in share. It was up a
whopping 100 percent in rating in the top market, New York, over February 2002's 10
Sally Jessy shows, nine Other Half shows, one Judge Judy (and a
partridge in a ... OK, just kidding on the last one. Actually, the schedule was
being shuffled in February 2002 due to NBC's Olympic Games coverage).
Good Day Live, which averaged a 1.5 rating/4 share in 52 markets, was
down an average 12 percent in rating and 20 percent in share but up 47 percent
in rating in L.A.
Celebrity Justice, which airs mainly in late-night slots, averaged a
1.3/4 in 54 markets, on par with a year ago but up a whopping 100 percent in
rating in Philadelphia, where it has a daytime clearance.
The Caroline Rhea Show, which also airs in late-night in most of the
top-10 markets, averaged a 1.2/4 in 54 metered markets, down 14 percent in
rating and 20 percent in share from year-ago averages, but up 33 percent in L.A.
Life Moments, 1.0/3 in 42 metered markets, was down 17 percent in rating
and 25 percent in share.
We the Jury, 0.4/1 in 13 markets including Chicago at 3:30 a.m., was down an
average 33 percent in rating and 50 percent in share from year-ago time period
averages.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.