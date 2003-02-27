Syndies: Phil , Millionaire are top rookies

With one day to go in the February sweeps, the tale of the tape for rookie

first-run strips was double-digit increases over February 2002 time-period averages

for two of the 10 newcomers (there had been one-dozen when the season began, but

Rob Nelson and Beyond with Janes Van Praagh have gotten the hook).

The winners were Dr. Phil and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Dr. Phil, with a 5.6 rating/14 share weighted metered-market average in

55 markets, was up 87 percent in rating and 75 percent in share over last

February's time period average.

Millionaire, which averaged a 3.9/8 in 49 markets, was up an average 26

percent in rating and 33 percent in share.

In the top two markets, both shows came up huge.

Dr. Phil improved his time period rating by 79 percent in New York and 61

percent in Los Angeles.

Millionaire did even better -- up 89 percent in New York and 73 percent in

L.A.

As for the balance of the new rookies, The Wayne Brady Show, which

aired in 24 metered markets, averaged a 2.2 rating/6 share, down 19 percent in

rating and 25 percent in share.

Pyramid averaged a 2.2 rating/5 share in 53 metered markets, even with

February 2002 time-period averages but down 17 percent in share.

The John Walsh Show averaged a 1.8 rating/6 share in 53 metered markets.

That was up an average 6 percent in rating and even in share. It was up a

whopping 100 percent in rating in the top market, New York, over February 2002's 10

Sally Jessy shows, nine Other Half shows, one Judge Judy (and a

partridge in a ... OK, just kidding on the last one. Actually, the schedule was

being shuffled in February 2002 due to NBC's Olympic Games coverage).

Good Day Live, which averaged a 1.5 rating/4 share in 52 markets, was

down an average 12 percent in rating and 20 percent in share but up 47 percent

in rating in L.A.

Celebrity Justice, which airs mainly in late-night slots, averaged a

1.3/4 in 54 markets, on par with a year ago but up a whopping 100 percent in

rating in Philadelphia, where it has a daytime clearance.

The Caroline Rhea Show, which also airs in late-night in most of the

top-10 markets, averaged a 1.2/4 in 54 metered markets, down 14 percent in

rating and 20 percent in share from year-ago averages, but up 33 percent in L.A.

Life Moments, 1.0/3 in 42 metered markets, was down 17 percent in rating

and 25 percent in share.

We the Jury, 0.4/1 in 13 markets including Chicago at 3:30 a.m., was down an

average 33 percent in rating and 50 percent in share from year-ago time period

averages.