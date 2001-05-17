Syndie sweeps results are mixed

Certain syndicated series showed muscle in the first full week of May sweeps, including Power of Attorney's jump back to first-place among the freshmen strips. But most efforts looked sluggish.

Similar to the prior week's laziness, again not helpful for a critical ratings period, some shows really hit rough waters. Arrest & Trial fell 7% from last week to a new low of a 1.3, Spin City (2.3, down 12%) equaled its season low and Sally (1.9, down 10%) dipped below a 2.0 for the first time in 11 years, according to Nielsen Media Research's household results for the week ending May 6.

Also, Rosie (2.8, down 28% from last year) is still considerably off her year-ago levels, which isn't a great welcome back message for host Rosie O'Donnell, two weeks into her return from recovering from a hand infection. Judge Joe Brown (3.2, down 6% from last week) hit a new season low. Off-net Seinfeld (4.0, down 5%) equaled its season low, and is 25% off its year-ago score. Sophomore off-net Drew Carey (3.0, down 3%) posted a new series low - the show is 23% off its year-ago levels.

But Power (2.0, up 11% from last week), who recently picked up Marcia Clark as a new starring lawyer, wasn't the only show with good news. Weekly rookie Maximum Exposure (2.2, up 38%) popped its best numbers in 8 weeks. Also Live with Regis & Kelly (3.6, up 20%) rebounded from last period's season low. But the show is still 5% below this time last year, when Kathie Lee was on board. - Susanne Ault

Among other veteran shows, Oprah (5.8, up 4% from last week) remains tops in talk Judge Judy (5.7, up 2%) is best in court. In magazines, Entertainment Tonight (5.9, up 2%) was king, followed by Inside Edition (2.9, flat), Extra (3.0, up 7%) and Access Hollywood (2.5, up 4%).