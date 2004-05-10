A Syndie Star Is Born

In what is becoming a summer habit for Twentieth Television, the syndicator will launch half-hour first-run strip Live Like a Star on select Fox stations come June.

"As we have done with several other series, we have the luxury of working with the Fox stations to properly test our new programs in select markets that, as a whole, reflect the country's diverse audience composition," said Twentieth Television President Bob Cook. "This is a strategic way to gauge viewer reaction and whether a subsequent national launch of our programs is suitable."

In Live Like A Star, "everyday people" will give a friend or family member a huge Hollywood surprise, such as bringing in specialists to redecorate a room in the sytle of a fan's favorite sitcom or giving someone an American Idol-style makeover by the show's stylists.

The show's team includes celebrity party planners Colin Cowie and Laura Bailey, personal shopper Lash Fary, chef Gerry Garvin, interior decorators Stuart Gilchrist and Leslie Sachs, personal trainer Gregory Joujon-Rouche and stylists Jennifer Rade and Roshumba.

The show will be produced by Wheeler/Sussman Productions in association with Twentieth Television, which is co-owned with Fox.

