Syndie shows snatched in Chico-Redding



Frasier really has left the building: Two network affiliates in

Chico-Redding, Calif. (DMA No. 133), have replaced syndicated shows in the

middle of the July Nielsen Media Research book.

Sources said Paramount Television has 'recaptured' access shows

Frasier and Entertainment Tonight and talker Montel from

Catamount-owned KHSL-TV and sold them to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV there.

Tony Kiernan -- who runs KHSL-TV and all but programming at Evans

Broadcasting-owned KNVN(TV), which was carrying Montel -- confirmed that

his access shows are changing to Extra and Home Improvement, but

he would not comment on his dealings with Paramount or on whether more than

$100,000 in delinquent payments were behind the move, as several sources

familiar with the market contended.

Those sources put the cost of the shows at $2,500 to $3,000 per week.

KRCR-TV had been running Access Hollywood and Spin City, which

have routinely finished behind the KHSL-TV shows KRCR-TV will now run.

Paramount would not comment. Access Hollywood will move to

KNVN.