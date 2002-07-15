Syndie shows snatched in Chico-Redding
Frasier really has left the building: Two network affiliates in
Chico-Redding, Calif. (DMA No. 133), have replaced syndicated shows in the
middle of the July Nielsen Media Research book.
Sources said Paramount Television has 'recaptured' access shows
Frasier and Entertainment Tonight and talker Montel from
Catamount-owned KHSL-TV and sold them to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV there.
Tony Kiernan -- who runs KHSL-TV and all but programming at Evans
Broadcasting-owned KNVN(TV), which was carrying Montel -- confirmed that
his access shows are changing to Extra and Home Improvement, but
he would not comment on his dealings with Paramount or on whether more than
$100,000 in delinquent payments were behind the move, as several sources
familiar with the market contended.
Those sources put the cost of the shows at $2,500 to $3,000 per week.
KRCR-TV had been running Access Hollywood and Spin City, which
have routinely finished behind the KHSL-TV shows KRCR-TV will now run.
Paramount would not comment. Access Hollywood will move to
KNVN.
