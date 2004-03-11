Syndie Millionaire Renewed

Having just enjoyed a revival on prime time, Buena Vista Television has renewed Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for a third season in syndication.

"With remarkable double-digit growth in key markets and a steady climb across the board, Millionaire has shown that it has real staying power," said Janice Marinelli, president of Buena Vista Television.

Comparing November 2003 to the prior year, Millionaire improved its household ratings by 32%, hitting a 4.2 during the February sweeps. The show, recast as Super Millionaire, reappeared on ABC's prime time during February sweeps with a successful five-episode run.

Super Millionaire will return to ABC for a similar stretch during May sweeps. Millionaire is hosted by The View's Meredith Vieira and produced by Valleycrest Productions. Michael Davies, Paul Smith and Leigh Hampton are executive producers.

