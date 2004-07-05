Syndie Insider

Street

NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution has snagged Maria Bartiromo, anchor at co-owned CNBC, to anchor half-hour weekly The Wall Street Journal Report. That signals an end to her CNBC show Special Report

Mondays at 7-8 (Capital Report, with Alan Murray and Gloria Borger, which airs Tuesday-Friday in the time period, will expand to five days). Bartiromo will continue on CNBC's Closing Bell, as well as on Squawk Box. Consuelo Mack, who has been anchor of Wall Street Journal Report, will get expanded duties elsewhere, including those of fill-in host for Louis Rukeyser's Wall Street. The Wall Street Journal Report

is cleared in 85% of the country.

TV Magazines Sizzle

Most access entertainment magazines were hot in the week ended June 20. Four of the five got bumps from the release of former President Bill Clinton's memoir, as well as retrospectives on the late Ray Charles. Ratings for some shows were disrupted by NBC's U.S. Open golf coverage June 17-18.

Paramount's Entertainment Tonight

hit 5.1, its highest rating since the May sweeps, up 11% from the prior week and 13% from last year. King World's Inside Edition

earned 3.3, up 3% for the week and 6% from last year. Warner Bros.'Extra!

at 2.5 was up 9%, both week-to-week and year-to-year, and moved into third place, overtaking NBC Universal's Access Hollywood

for the first time this season. Access

was down 14% to 2.4 and unchanged from last year.

Petretti Promotion

James Petretti has been named vice president of advertiser sales research and planning at Sony Pictures Television. He is relocating to New York from Los Angeles and will report to Senior Vice President of Television Research Douglas Roth. Petretti started his career as an intern in the research department at King World Productions, joining Sony in 1998 as a director of syndication research. Petretti graduated from Trinity College in 1992 and earned his master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania's Annenberg School of Communications in 1994.