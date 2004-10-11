Syndie Insider

Divorce

Trumps Fear

NBC's pain is other syndicators' gain. After two weeks on air, the off-NBC syndicated version of Fear Factor

has been downgraded in Charlotte, N.C. Cox-owned WAXN, an independent, is moving Fear Factor

from 5 to 11 p.m., trading time periods with back-to-back episodes of Twentieth's Divorce Court. Divorce Court

also got an upgrade in Jacksonville, Fla., at the expense of NBC Universal's beleaguered Jane Pauley

(see below). Both Charlotte and Jacksonville are metered markets.

See Jane

Move

Starting Oct. 11, Gannett NBC affiliate WTLV Jacksonville, Fla., will move Jane Pauley

to 3 p.m., putting back-to-back Divorce Court

s in at 4 p.m. WTLV President and GM Ken Tonning says the move will strengthen his news lead-in and give Pauley

a fighting chance. At 4 p.m., the show was competing with Ellen

and Oprah.

WRGB Albany, N.Y., a CBS affiliate, also moved Pauley

out of the news lead-in, giving that spot to Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres Show. Pauley

goes to Ellen's 3 p.m. slot. Albany is not a metered market and will not see local ratings until December.

Also on Oct. 11, Pauley

trades places with Paramount's Montel Williams

on LIN TV's WAVY Norfolk, Va. Montel

will air at 4 p.m., and Jane

moves to 3 p.m. "I wouldn't call it a downgrade," says GM Edward Munson. "We're getting Jane

out from under the shadow of Oprah

so we can grow the show more."

Be Good

Twentieth Television's Good Day Live

is scouring the Big Apple for a new local correspondent to join Steve Edwards, Debbie Matenopouos and Arthel Neville. Anyone over the age of 18 who lives in New York is eligible to apply by sending a one-minute audition on VHS or digital video to Good Day LiveFrom New York, c/o Good Day Live, P.O. Box 25337, Los Angeles, CA 90025.