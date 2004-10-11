Syndie Insider
By Staff
Divorce
Trumps Fear
NBC's pain is other syndicators' gain. After two weeks on air, the off-NBC syndicated version of Fear Factor
has been downgraded in Charlotte, N.C. Cox-owned WAXN, an independent, is moving Fear Factor
from 5 to 11 p.m., trading time periods with back-to-back episodes of Twentieth's Divorce Court. Divorce Court
also got an upgrade in Jacksonville, Fla., at the expense of NBC Universal's beleaguered Jane Pauley
(see below). Both Charlotte and Jacksonville are metered markets.
See Jane
Move
Starting Oct. 11, Gannett NBC affiliate WTLV Jacksonville, Fla., will move Jane Pauley
to 3 p.m., putting back-to-back Divorce Court
s in at 4 p.m. WTLV President and GM Ken Tonning says the move will strengthen his news lead-in and give Pauley
a fighting chance. At 4 p.m., the show was competing with Ellen
and Oprah.
WRGB Albany, N.Y., a CBS affiliate, also moved Pauley
out of the news lead-in, giving that spot to Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres Show. Pauley
goes to Ellen's 3 p.m. slot. Albany is not a metered market and will not see local ratings until December.
Also on Oct. 11, Pauley
trades places with Paramount's Montel Williams
on LIN TV's WAVY Norfolk, Va. Montel
will air at 4 p.m., and Jane
moves to 3 p.m. "I wouldn't call it a downgrade," says GM Edward Munson. "We're getting Jane
out from under the shadow of Oprah
so we can grow the show more."
Be Good
Twentieth Television's Good Day Live
is scouring the Big Apple for a new local correspondent to join Steve Edwards, Debbie Matenopouos and Arthel Neville. Anyone over the age of 18 who lives in New York is eligible to apply by sending a one-minute audition on VHS or digital video to Good Day LiveFrom New York, c/o Good Day Live, P.O. Box 25337, Los Angeles, CA 90025.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.