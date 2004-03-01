Syndie Insider

Sea Change

Twentieth's On Air With Ryan Seacrest

(above) is changing digs in New York and Chicago. In both markets, the show is cleared on the Fox duopoly. In New York, the show is going from UPN station WWOR at 5 p.m. to Fox station WNYW at 3 p.m. On Air

will replace a one-hour block of Tribune game show Family Feud,

which is moving to 4 p.m. (see below). In Chicago, On Air

moved from UPN station WPWR at 6 p.m. to Fox station WFLD at 3 p.m., replacing a one-hour block of Cops. Although fewer people watch TV at 3 p.m. than in access, Twentieth says the move should help. On Air

will now be on stronger stations in two of the country's top markets. The show is geared to a younger demo, particularly teenagers, and Twentieth hopes that sought-after group will tune in after school.

Family Affair

Tribune's Family Feud

has scored two major upgrades in New York and Phoenix, and the game show is cleared in 87% of the country for its sixth season. In New York, an hour block of Feud, syndication's No. 4-rated game show, is moving to 4 p.m. from 3 p.m. on Fox-owned WNYW. In Phoenix, the show moved to Belo-owned independent KTVK at 2:30 p.m. from Belo-owned WB affiliate KASW. Last Friday, the show won its time period on its new station. Family Feud

is renewed in 136 markets so far for fall, including 49 of the top 50.

Home Front

Universal's Home Delivery

has been cleared in 80% of the country for next fall, including 45 of the top 50 markets, Universal reports. The company also recently added Post-Newsweek's WKMG Orlando, Fla., a CBS affiliate, to its list. Universal Domestic Television will distribute the lifestyle program, and Tribune Entertainment is selling national advertising in the show.