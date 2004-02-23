Syndie Insider

New Boss for Judge Joe Brown

John Terenzio has been named executive producer of Paramount's Judge Joe Brown. Frank Kelly, the show's former executive producer, will continue to produce programs at Paramount Domestic Television. Terenzio had been an independent producer and consultant at Paramount and other studios. Prior to that, he was president of programming and publishing at Broadband Sports. He also was executive VP of Fox Sports Net and executive producer of newsmagazine A Current Affair. In its sixth season, Judge Joe Brown

is cleared in 98% of the U.S. through the 2005-06 season.

Elder Gets Another Shot

Larry Elder is returning to syndication. With his last show, Telepictures' Moral Court, on the air for only the 2000-01 season, some may wonder what Warner Bros. is thinking. But on Wiegel's WCIU Chicago, repeats of Moral Court

frequently grab the biggest numbers of the station's day, averaging a 2.8 rating/8 share in the week ended Feb. 15, according to Nielsen. Moral Court

also has improved its ratings each year since 2001, averaging a 4.0/12 in the November sweeps and tying for first place in the time period in Chicago. Warner Bros.' The Larry Elder Show

is cleared in 40% of the country, including all eight of the Viacom-owned duopolies, Viacom's CBS station in Chicago, and its UPN stations in Atlanta; Norfolk, Va.; and New Orleans.

Talk About Vertical Integration

Terry Seymour, the girlfriend of American Idol

judge Simon Cowell, has become the American Idol

correspondent on Twentieth's Good Day Live. Until May, Seymour will go behind-the-scenes every Wednesday night. Her story will appear on Good Day Live

Thursday mornings. American Idol

airs on News Corp.-owned Fox network, and Twentieth Television is News Corp.'s syndication company. Good Day Live

isn't the only News Corp.-owned property to tie itself into the Fox hit. On Air With Ryan Seacrest

is virtually a daily promo for Idol.