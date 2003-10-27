Syndie Insider
Seacrest Adds to Staff
Twentieth's On Air With Ryan Seacrest
has added two executive producers, a news anchor and other staffers to the syndicated early-fringe show as it gears up for a January 2004 launch. David Armour joins Adam Freeman and host Seacrest as executive producers.
Armour has produced such syndie talkers as Queen Latifah
and The Ricki Lake Show. He also consults on another Twentieth show, Classmates. Marla Kell Brown comes on as consulting executive producer. She was executive producer of The Arsenio Hall Show
and produced The Morning Show With Regis Philbin and Kathie Lee Gifford
and continued when the show's name was shortened. She also was a news producer at WABC-TV New York.
Rosanna Tavarez will be the show's news anchor. She was part of the pop group Eden's Crush, discovered on The WB's Popstars. She also was a reporter and producer on the Telemundo/MUN2 show Fuzion.
Other staff members joining On Air
include Mary Jaras as senior news producer, Siobhan Schanda as music talent booker, and Tricia Daniels and Kari Johnson as celebrity talent bookers. On Air With Ryan Seacrest
has been cleared in 90% of the country and will be shot live at the Hollywood & Highland entertainment complex.
WBDTD Makes Sales Moves
Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is adding a West Coast sales representative as well as promoting Roseann Cacciola to senior VP/general sales manager in New York. Cacciola, who has been with Warner Bros. since 1986, reports to Executive Vice President of Media Sales Michael Teicher. Marisusan Trout joins as director of media sales for the western region. Trout was previously a sales director at Vivendi Universal Networks-Flipside.
Warner Bros. also hired Phil Peters as vice president in the Midwest region. He has been with Regal CineMedia, where he was account director for Midwest sales.
Warner Bros.' media sales unit handles barter advertising sales for all of the company's first-run and off-net programming, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Sharon Osbourne Show
and Friends. The media sales team also covers barter sales for Will & Grace
and Access Hollywood.
