Syndie Insider

Strong Getting Stronger

As the new season gets under way, King World's The Oprah Winfrey Show

and Dr. Phil

are coming on even stronger this year than they did last.

After two weeks of solid shows, Oprah

was the second-highest-rated show in syndication for the second week in a row. Its 6.7 national Nielsen household rating followed only King World's Wheel of Fortune's 8.6; King World's Jeopardy

came in third at 6.4.

Dr. Phil

also has started its second season out with a bang, settling in at a 5.4 for the first two weeks, substantially higher than the 4.5 or so it averaged during the summer and the 4.4 it premiered with last year.

Buena Vista's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire, buoyed by better time periods in some big markets, also is seeing a significant uptick. It improved 35% from last year's premiere week to a 3.1 this year.

Among talkers, Buena Vista's Live With Regis & Kelly

gained 3% week-to-week to a 3.6. Universal's Maury

lost 4% to 2.7. Paramount's Montel Williams

sank 8% to 2.3. Universal's The Jerry Springer Show

was flat at 2.2. Sony's Ricki Lake

jumped 17% to 1.4. NBC Enterprises' The John Walsh Show

was flat at 1.1. King World's Martha Stewart Living

was up 10% to 1.1. Twentieth's Good Day Live

was flat at 1.0. And Universal's Crossing Over With John Edward

rose 13% to 0.9.

In the court genre, none of the top three shows was up. Paramount's Judge Judy

was flat at 4.9, Paramount's Judge Joe Brown

slid 3% to 3.2, and Twentieth's Divorce Court

skidded 4% to 2.6.

Devlin New International Chief at CF

Thomas Devlin was named president of international television distribution for Byron Allen's CF Entertainment. Devlin was senior vice president of distribution for Hearst Entertainment, which was shut down in June.

"I'm highly confident Devlin will achieve our global strategy of establishing 24-hour international networks and distribution of our extensive library ... throughout the world," Allen said. Before Hearst, Devlin was vice president and general manager of Worldvision Home Video.