Syndie Insider

Twentieth Elevates Two on Court Shows

Twentieth Television has promoted Laura Gelles to executive producer of Divorce Court, beginning its fifth season, and promoted Karen Melamed to co-executive producer on Texas Justice, according to Twentieth President and COO Bob Cook. Melamed will continue to work with Texas Justice's executive producer Kathryn Seigel-Levin. Gelles previously was co-executive producer of Divorce Court

and had been co-executive producer on the studio's Power of Attorney. Melamed has been with Texas Justice

since January 2001. Previously, she was senior producer on three of Twentieth's pilots and was co-executive producer on Fox Family Channel's Your Moment of Truth.

New Development VP at Buena Vista

Rob Morhaim has been named vice president of development for Buena Vista Productions, said BVP executive vice president Holly Jacobs. In his new job, Morhaim will oversee development for first-run syndication and reality for prime time and cable. He'll also manage development for current programming, including The Wayne Brady Show. Morhaim was previously vice president of first-run and alternative programming at Big Ticket Television.

Season Highs for Justice, Jones

Two shows hit new season highs in the middle of the slow summer syndie season during the week ended July 20. Covering breaking news about pro basketball star Kobe Bryant's sexual assault charges, Warner Bros.'Celebrity Justice

was up 15% to a best-ever 1.5 rating in mostly late-night time periods. The other show with a surprising uptick was Warner Bros.'Jenny Jones, which is not expected to return next season after a 12-year run. It gained 11% to a 2.1 rating, putting it in seventh place among the 15 talk shows. Only three other talk shows managed an increase for the week. Universal's Maury

was up 9% to 3.6, beating Buena Vista's Live With Regis and Kelly. That show was down 9% to 3.2, for the third time in five weeks. The two shows tied once during that period. Universal's The Jerry Springer Show rose 4% to 2.8, while Universal's Crossing Over With John Edward was up 20% to 1.2. The top talk show remains King World's Oprah, unchanged at 5.5, followed by King World's rookie Dr. Phil, also flat at 4.1.