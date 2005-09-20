Syndie Debuts for Sex, South Park
By Jim Benson
Sex and the City and South Park Monday became the latest new syndicated shows to debut this fall.
Warner Bros.' off-network version of Sex, airing in many major market late fringe slots, averaged 1.9 rating/4 share in metered markets. That was on par with its 1.9/3 lead-in, but down from the 2.2/5 September 2004 time period average.
Debmar/Mercury's South Park, running mostly in late night and a few late fringe slots, grabbed a 1.2/3 -- off from its 1.6/3 lead-in and 1.4/4 year-ago mark.
Two off-net sitcoms debuting last week showed some signs of life Monday. Twentieth TV's Bernie Mac was up 19% to 1.9/4 from its Sept. 12 syndication premiere, and Buena Vista Television's My Wife & Kids rose 7% to 1.6/3.
Of the new first-run pack, NBC Universal's Martha through Monday was averaging a 2.2/7, up from its 2.0/7 lead-in and 1.7/6 September 2004 time period average, when the since-cancelled Jane Pauley aired in many of the same slots.
But the Martha Stewart talk show fell 21% Monday from its debut a week earlier, dropping to 1.9/6 from 2.4/8.
Telepictures' Tyra, hosted by supermodel Tyra Banks, grabbed a 1.3/4, down from both its 1.7/5 lead-in and 1.6/5 year-ago average.
But her show was trending up, earning a 1.4/4 yesterday. That's 8% higher in households from its debut Sept. 12, as well as a 175% increase in both women 18-34 and 18-49.
Twentieth's Judge Alex through Monday was at a 1.7/5, even with its 1.7/6 lead-in and up from 1.5/5 a year ago.
Another court show, Atlas' Eye to Eye, which does not have a New York clearance, was at a 0.6/2, down from its 0.7/2 lead-in and 0.8/3 year-ago average.
Meanwhile, in the Nielsen national barter rankings for the week ended Sept. 11, the 18th season premiere of Buena Vista's Live With Regis & Kelly pulled a 3.2, up 7% from the prior week but even with a year ago.
And in the third season debut of Telepictures' Ellen, the Emmy hostess collected a 2.0 rating, up 33% from the prior week of reruns and even with the previous year.
