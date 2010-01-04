Syndication Ratings: Talkers Hit Pre-Christmas Doldrums

Ratings for the syndicated

magazines came back down to Earth in the week ending Dec. 20, as PUT levels

declined sharply in the pre-Christmas week and the Tiger Woods story finally

began to fade. On the other hand, none of the first-run game, talk

or court shows were up week-to-week either.

CBS Television Distribution's

(CTD) Entertainment Tonight, the no.1 newsmag, slipped 6% from the week

before to 4.5, although ET Weekend continued on its ratings roll, jumping

14% to a new season-high 2.4. CTD's Inside Edition gave

back 6% to a 3.4. NBC Universals' (NBCU) Access Hollywood

fell 8% to 2.2. Warner Bros.' TMZ was down 5% to

2.1. Warner Bros.' Extra sank 10% to 1.9 and CTD's The

Insider was off 5% to 1.8.

Elsewhere in access, game shows

went nowhere. CTD's Wheel of Fortune slid 4% to 7.2.

CTD's Jeopardy! dropped 6% to 5.9. Disney/ABC's

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire was down 4% to 2.6.

Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud deteriorated 7% to 1.3.

NBCU's Deal Or No Deal lost 8% to 1.2.

In daytime, every talk show was

down except NBCU's Martha Stewart, which remained at its season-high

0.7. CTD's Oprah was the only talker to hit a new

season-low, tumbling 12% to 3.7. CTD's Dr. Phil dipped 3%

to 2.8. Disney/ABC's Live With Regis & Kelly was also

down 3% to 2.8. Warner Bros. Ellen Degeneres slipped 7% to

2.6. NBCU's Maury was down 5% to 1.8. CTD's

The Doctors went into reruns and dropped 15% to 1.7. CTD's

Rachael Ray, also offering some repeats, lost 11% to 1.7.

NBCU's Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos each faded 8% to 1.2

and 1.1 respectively. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt was down

11% to 0.8.

CTD's Judge Judy was down

6% to 4.4 but was still the highest-rated first-run show in daytime standings

for the fourth straight week, topping Oprah by 19%. CTD's Judge

Joe Brown eased 5% to 2.1. Warner Bros.' Peoples' Court

declined 5% to 1.9. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis and

Twentieth's Judge Alex each fell 6% to 1.5. Twentieth's

Divorce Court and Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro remained flat

at 1.4 and 1.0 respectively.

Among rookies, Sony's Dr.

Oz was down 4% to a 2.6 but was still the freshman leader in first

run. Twentieth's Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader took a

6% demotion to 1.5. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams and

Litton's Street Court were flat at 1.3 and 0.6 respectively.

NBCU's The Office was the top newcomer overall, despite a 3%

descent to a 3.0. Off-net sitcoms Twentieth's My Name Is

Earl was up 5% to 2.0. CTD's Everybody Hates Chris

gained 6% to 1.9.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half

Men was down 4% to 4.9. Twentieth's Family Guy grew 3%

to 3.5. Warner Bros.' George Lopez advanced 8% to

2.8. Sony's Seinfeld slipped 4% to 2.7. CTD's

Everybody Loves Raymond rose 4% to 2.5. Twentieth's King

of the Hill was unchanged at 2.3. Warner Bros.' Friends

coughed up 9% a 2.1. House of Payne stumbled 11% down to

1.7. Sony's King of Queens was up 6% to 1.7, tying Payne.