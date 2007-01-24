Syndication Ratings: Talkers and Mags on the Rise
By Ben Grossman
The week ending January 14 brought some better news to talk and magazine shows, according to the national household ratings.
Live with Regis & Kelly
returned from its holiday break and so did the viewers, as the show jumped 24% on the week to average a 3.6. With a 3% bump, it was the only talker to show a year-over-year improvement.
Ellen DeGeneres
also has a nice bump, gaining 21% on the week to a 2.3, a number buoyed by an appearance from the widow and daughter of the late Steve Irwin.
Of the remaining rookies, Rachael Ray was steady at a 2.3 average on the week, while Dr. Keith Ablow averaged a 1.0.
Entertainment magazines also trended up, perhaps due in part to the Rosie O’Donnell-Donald Trump publicity stunt/feud. Entertainment Tonight hit a new season high average at a 5.7, up 4% on the week. Access Hollywood gained 7% to a 2.9, The Insider was up 8% to a 2.8 and Extra eas up 5% to a 2.3.
In court, Judge Judy led the way as always, hitting a season-high 5.0 average. That figure was up 11% on the week, but off 2% from last year as most of the court genre continues to show year-over-year erosion. The exception was Judge Mathis, which was up 13% on the year to a 2.6, also a 4% bump on the week.
In game shows, Who Wants to be a Millionaire continues its strong run, averaging a 3.6 rating, which is up 3% on the year and 9% on the week.
