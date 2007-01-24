Syndication Ratings: Talkers and Mags on the Rise

The week ending January 14 brought some better news to talk and magazine shows, according to the national household ratings.

Live with Regis & Kelly

returned from its holiday break and so did the viewers, as the show jumped 24% on the week to average a 3.6. With a 3% bump, it was the only talker to show a year-over-year improvement.

Ellen DeGeneres

also has a nice bump, gaining 21% on the week to a 2.3, a number buoyed by an appearance from the widow and daughter of the late Steve Irwin.

Of the remaining rookies, Rachael Ray was steady at a 2.3 average on the week, while Dr. Keith Ablow averaged a 1.0.

Entertainment magazines also trended up, perhaps due in part to the Rosie O’Donnell-Donald Trump publicity stunt/feud. Entertainment Tonight hit a new season high average at a 5.7, up 4% on the week. Access Hollywood gained 7% to a 2.9, The Insider was up 8% to a 2.8 and Extra eas up 5% to a 2.3.

In court, Judge Judy led the way as always, hitting a season-high 5.0 average. That figure was up 11% on the week, but off 2% from last year as most of the court genre continues to show year-over-year erosion. The exception was Judge Mathis, which was up 13% on the year to a 2.6, also a 4% bump on the week.

In game shows, Who Wants to be a Millionaire continues its strong run, averaging a 3.6 rating, which is up 3% on the year and 9% on the week.