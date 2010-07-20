Syndication Ratings: 'Oprah' Battles Back
CBS
Television Distribution's Oprah
rebounded in the week ended July 11, climbing back 10% to a 3.2, according to
Nielsen Media Research. In the preceding holiday week, Oprah had dropped to an
all-time low of 2.9, falling below a 3.0 rating for the first time in series
history.
Daytime
shows improved across the board in the week following the long July 4 weekend,
which typically draws low ratings.
Among
the rest of the talk field, Disney-ABC's Live
with Regis and Kelly was flat at a 2.3. CTD's Dr. Phil improved 10% to a 2.2. NBC Universal's Maury, on a roll this summer, gained 5%
to a 2.2. Sony's Dr. Oz, wrapping up
its rookie season, came off a series low to gain 17% to a 2.1. CTD's The Doctors was flat at a 1.6, while
Warner Bros.' Ellen climbed 7% to a
1.6 for the tie. CTD's Rachael Ray
rose 17% to a 1.4, tying NBCU's Jerry
Springer, which was flat. NBCU's Steve
Wilkos gained 8% to a 1.3, while Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams remained unchanged at a series-low 1.0.
Also
in daytime, CTD's court leader, Judge
Judy, remained the number-one first-run show in daytime at a 4.3, up 8%
from the prior week and up 13% from the prior year. In second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown jumped 11% to a 2.1.
Warner Bros.' People's Court improved
5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis
added 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex
was flat at a 1.3, tying Twentieth's Divorce
Court, which advanced 8%. Warner Bros.' Judge
Jeanine Pirro and Litton's Street
Court each were unchanged at a 1.1 and 0.5, respectively.
Coverage
of actress Lindsay Lohan's trial and sentencing boosted the access magazines
this week, with CTD's leader, Entertainment
Tonight, inching up 3% to a 3.6. On the day of Lohan's sentencing, July 6,
the show's ratings jumped 14% to a weekly high 4.0. ET Weekend also spiked 11% to a 2.0.
In
second place, CTD's Inside Edition
rebounded 8% from its season low to a 2.7. NBCU's Access Hollywood rallied 12% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.' TMZ, coming off its most watched video
stream ever with the online feed of the Lohan trial, lost 5% to a 1.8. Warner
Bros.' Extra increased 7% to a 1.6.
CTD's The Insider was unchanged at a
1.5, although Insider Weekend
improved 30% to a 1.3.
Game
shows were little changed, with the exception of Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud, which grew 15% to a 1.5.
CTD's game leaders Wheel of Fortune
and Jeopardy! each inched up 2% to
5.8 and 5.0, respectively, while Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire was flat at a 2.2. Twentieth's Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader was
left back at a 1.2, falling 8% to match its series low.
Off-net
sitcoms continued to be led by Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men, which upticked 2% to a 4.2. Twentieth's Family Guy fell 9% to a new season low
2.9, tying CTD's veteran, Everybody Loves
Raymond. Warner Bros.' George
Lopez and Sony's Seinfeld each
were flat at a 2.5. Twentieth's King of
the Hill was unchanged at a 2.2. Warner Bros.' Friends dipped 5% to a 1.9, while CTD's Frasier was flat at a 1.5.
NBCU's
The Office remained the top off-net
rookie, climbing 4% to a 2.6. The Office
also was syndication's top show among women 18-34 with a 2.3 and second among
women 18-49 at a 2.0, behind only Two and
a Half Men with a 2.1 in that demo. CTD's Everybody Hates Chris climbed 7% to a 1.6, while Twentieth's My Name is Earl dropped 6% to a 1.5.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.