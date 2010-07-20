Syndication Ratings: 'Oprah' Battles Back

CBS

Television Distribution's Oprah

rebounded in the week ended July 11, climbing back 10% to a 3.2, according to

Nielsen Media Research. In the preceding holiday week, Oprah had dropped to an

all-time low of 2.9, falling below a 3.0 rating for the first time in series

history.

Daytime

shows improved across the board in the week following the long July 4 weekend,

which typically draws low ratings.

Among

the rest of the talk field, Disney-ABC's Live

with Regis and Kelly was flat at a 2.3. CTD's Dr. Phil improved 10% to a 2.2. NBC Universal's Maury, on a roll this summer, gained 5%

to a 2.2. Sony's Dr. Oz, wrapping up

its rookie season, came off a series low to gain 17% to a 2.1. CTD's The Doctors was flat at a 1.6, while

Warner Bros.' Ellen climbed 7% to a

1.6 for the tie. CTD's Rachael Ray

rose 17% to a 1.4, tying NBCU's Jerry

Springer, which was flat. NBCU's Steve

Wilkos gained 8% to a 1.3, while Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams remained unchanged at a series-low 1.0.

Also

in daytime, CTD's court leader, Judge

Judy, remained the number-one first-run show in daytime at a 4.3, up 8%

from the prior week and up 13% from the prior year. In second place, CTD's Judge Joe Brown jumped 11% to a 2.1.

Warner Bros.' People's Court improved

5% to a 2.0. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis

added 6% to a 1.7. Twentieth's Judge Alex

was flat at a 1.3, tying Twentieth's Divorce

Court, which advanced 8%. Warner Bros.' Judge

Jeanine Pirro and Litton's Street

Court each were unchanged at a 1.1 and 0.5, respectively.

Coverage

of actress Lindsay Lohan's trial and sentencing boosted the access magazines

this week, with CTD's leader, Entertainment

Tonight, inching up 3% to a 3.6. On the day of Lohan's sentencing, July 6,

the show's ratings jumped 14% to a weekly high 4.0. ET Weekend also spiked 11% to a 2.0.

In

second place, CTD's Inside Edition

rebounded 8% from its season low to a 2.7. NBCU's Access Hollywood rallied 12% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.' TMZ, coming off its most watched video

stream ever with the online feed of the Lohan trial, lost 5% to a 1.8. Warner

Bros.' Extra increased 7% to a 1.6.

CTD's The Insider was unchanged at a

1.5, although Insider Weekend

improved 30% to a 1.3.

Game

shows were little changed, with the exception of Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud, which grew 15% to a 1.5.

CTD's game leaders Wheel of Fortune

and Jeopardy! each inched up 2% to

5.8 and 5.0, respectively, while Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire was flat at a 2.2. Twentieth's Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader was

left back at a 1.2, falling 8% to match its series low.

Off-net

sitcoms continued to be led by Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men, which upticked 2% to a 4.2. Twentieth's Family Guy fell 9% to a new season low

2.9, tying CTD's veteran, Everybody Loves

Raymond. Warner Bros.' George

Lopez and Sony's Seinfeld each

were flat at a 2.5. Twentieth's King of

the Hill was unchanged at a 2.2. Warner Bros.' Friends dipped 5% to a 1.9, while CTD's Frasier was flat at a 1.5.

NBCU's

The Office remained the top off-net

rookie, climbing 4% to a 2.6. The Office

also was syndication's top show among women 18-34 with a 2.3 and second among

women 18-49 at a 2.0, behind only Two and

a Half Men with a 2.1 in that demo. CTD's Everybody Hates Chris climbed 7% to a 1.6, while Twentieth's My Name is Earl dropped 6% to a 1.5.