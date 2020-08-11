Syndication Ratings: 'Live''s Week of Regis Tributes Lead to Weekly Win

Kelly Ripa gives her farewell speech to Regis Philbin when he retired in 2011.

Late talk-show legend Regis Philbin left a parting gift to the show he founded, with Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan jumping to a 1.9 live plus same day household ratings average in the week ended Aug. 2, according to Nielsen Media Research. That’s the show’s highest household rating in seven weeks.

Live also saw two single-day surges after Philbin’s death on July 24. The show aired an emotional tribute to Philbin on July 27 and that day shot up 31% from the prior Monday to a 2.1 single-day household rating. On July 31, Live replayed the “Regis Farewell Celebration Special” from Nov. 8, 2011, which grew 18% from the prior Friday to a 2.0 single-day household rating.

The rally sent ratings for Live to its highest levels since the first week in June in a frame where almost everything else in syndication was severely stymied by seasonally low levels of people using television, sporadic preemptions and extensive news coverage of the memorial and funeral of Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), which took place throughout the week. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live also led with a 0.8.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, which had led talk for the prior six weeks, was not far behind with a week of repeats and a steady 1.8.

The rest of the talkers were all down or flat at or near season and series lows.

NBCU’s Maury stayed at a 1.1 for the eighth straight week. Warner Bros.’ embattled Ellen DeGeneres delivered a series-low 1.0 for a second straight week.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos weakened 10% to a 0.9, matching its season low. CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at its series-low 0.8 for a third consecutive week. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams fell 13% to a new season-low 0.7. SPT’s Dr. Oz remained at its series low 0.6 for the third straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s Jerry Springer all held at their series lows of 0.4, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively, for a ninth straight week.

NBCU’s rookie leader Kelly Clarkson aired reruns of its “Summer Staycation” episodes shot from Clarkson’s Los Angeles home earlier this summer and gave back 22% to a new low 0.7, after losing its primary run numerous times in large markets, including twice on WNBC New York.

Disney’s Tamron Hall also faced frequent preemptions in big markets but held steady at a 0.7, tying Clarkson for the first time since the week ending June 7. Both newcomers have been greenlit for second seasons.

SPT’s Mel Robbins, which is nearing the end of its run, stayed at its low of 0.3 for the ninth straight week.

CTD’s Judge Judy led syndication and court despite being in repeats on all five days and downticking 2% to a 5.6.

CTD’s Hot Bench, also in reruns, gave back 10% to a 1.9, tying Live as daytime’s second highest-rated show.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis and Fox’s Divorce Court all were flat at a 1.3, 0.8 and 0.6, respectively, while Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence fell back 20% to a 0.4.

The three rookie courts -- CTD’s Judge Jerry, MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court -- all held at a 0.8, 0.4 and 0.2, respectively

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud faded 4% to a 5.5 but remained the game leader. CTD’s Jeopardy! inched up 2% from the prior week’s season low to a 4.8. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune also fell 2% to a new season-low 4.7.

Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was unchanged at a 0.5 for a fourth straight week.

Fox’s renewed 25 Words or Less declined 10% to lead the rookie games at a 0.9, while SPT’s off-GSN America Says, which will soon conclude its run, was right behind, improving 14% to a 0.8.

Disney’s internet video show RightThis Minute slumped 14% to a new series-low 0.6.

None of the magazines improved. CTD’s pair of magazine leaders Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight both dipped 4% to a 2.4 and 2.3, respectively.

NBCU’s Access Hollywood relinquished 9% to a 1.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ stayed at its series low 0.9. Baseball on Fox on July 30 wiped out a ton of primary runs for Warner Bros.’ Extra, which decreased 13% to a new season-low 0.7, tying CTD’s DailyMailTV, which also declined 13%. Trifecta's Celebrity Page declined 50% (or one-tenth of a ratings point) to a 0.1.

NBCU’s off-network strip Dateline and its scripted strip Chicago PD both were flat at a 1.1 and 0.8, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory melted down 7% to a new series-low 2.5 but still led the off-network sitcoms. Disney’s Last Man Standing, Disney’s Modern Family and Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men all remained at a 2.0, 1.2 and 1.1, respectively. SPT’s The Goldbergs gave back 9% to a 1.0. Both Disney’s Family Guy and SPT’s Seinfeld shrank 10% to a 0.9, tying Disney’s Black-ish, which improved 13%. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Mom both maintained a 0.8.