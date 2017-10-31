Syndication Ratings: 'Judge Judy' Marks 1,100 Weeks as Top Court Show

CBS Television Distribution’sJudge Judy marked a milestone 1,100 weeks -- more than 21 years -- as TV’s top syndicated court show in the week ended Oct. 22.



Judy, which has closed out the last four seasons as syndication’s highest-rated show, clocked a three-week high and syndication-best 6.7 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, advancing 2% in a week where the majority of shows were flat to down.



The week was the last full week before the start of the November sweep, which runs Oct. 26 to Nov. 22.



Related: CTD Renews 'Judge Judy' Through 2020-21, Acquires Library



CTD’s Hot Bench dipped 4% to a 2.3, remaining in second place among the court shows.



Following Hot Bench were Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Divorce Court, all of which were flat at a 1.6, 1.1 and 1.0, respectively. Trifecta’s Judge Faith faded 14% to a 0.6.



Elsewhere in daytime, CTD’s Dr. Phil remained the talk leader for the 59th straight week, despite dipping 3% to a 3.4. Phil also was the only talk show to improve over last year, adding 3%.



Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil also led talk for the week with a 1.4. Three shows tied for second place in the demo at a 1.0: Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly andRyan, NBCUniversal’s Maury and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres.



Back in households, Live was the only talk show out of 15 to improve on the prior week, growing 5% to a 2.3, its highest rating since the week of May 1 to take over second place, shoving aside Ellen, which was unchanged at a third-place 2.2.



Maury and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams both were flat at a 1.5 and 1.4, respectively. NBCU’s Steve, starring Steve Harvey, backtracked 7% to a 1.3 after hitting a four-month high in the prior week. NBCU’s conflict talkers Steve Wilkos and Jerry Springer both stayed at a 1.2, tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which celebrated its 2,000th episode during the week and remained at a 1.2.



Related: Wendy Williams Faints During Live Halloween Broadcast



Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, NBCU’s Harry, CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real all held steady at a 1.1, 1.0, 0.9, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively.



Among the rookies, CTD’s Daily Mail TV, which airs in back-to-back half-hours in many markets, retained the household lead for a fifth straight week with a steady 1.0. Among women 25-54, Daily Mail TV delivered a 0.5.



Twentieth’s Page Six TV remained at a 0.7 in households, but tied Daily Mail TV in the key demo.



Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask dropped 20% to a 0.4 and was unchanged at a 0.2 among women 25-54. Scripps’ Pickler & Ben stood pat at a 0.3 for a fifth straight week and remained at a 0.2 in the key demo.



In access, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud lost 4% to a 6.4 to remain the game leader, while CTD’s Jeopardy! fell back 5% to a 6.1 without contestant Austin Rogers, the New York City bartender whose 12-show and $411,000 winning streak ended Oct. 12. Still, CTD’s Jeopardy! remained in second place among the games while CTD’s Wheel of Fortune held in third at a 5.9 for a third straight week.



Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire appreciated 6% to a season-high 1.7, although the show had been flat at a 1.6 for all six weeks of the young syndication season.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute moved up 7% to a 1.5. NBCU’s off-net true-crime strip Dateline was unchanged at a 1.3.



In access, CTD’s magazine leader Entertainment Tonight held with the prior week at a 3.0. CTD’s Inside Edition sagged 3% to a 2.8. Warner Bros.’ TMZ and NBCU’s Access Hollywood both slipped 7% to a 1.4 and 1.3, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Extra was steady at a 1.2. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page declined 33% to a 0.2 from a 0.3.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory rose 6% to a 5.1. Twentieth’s Modern Family eroded 8% to a new series-low 2.2. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 5% to a 2.1. SPT’s newcomer The Goldbergs gave back 5% to a 1.8. Twentieth’s Family Guy slipped 6% to a 1.6. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing and Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly remained at a 1.5 and 1.4, respectively. Warner Bros,’ 2 Broke Girls eased 8% to a 1.2, while Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and SPT’s Seinfeld both stayed at a 1.1.



Further down the chart, rookies Warner Bros.’ Mom fell back 11% to a 0.8, while CTD’s TheGame was unchanged at a 0.4 for the sixth straight week.

