Syndication Ratings: ‘Jeopardy!’ Stays on Top in Ken Jennings' Third Week

'Jeopardy!''s Ken Jennings says 'thanks, Alex' at the end of every episode during his guest-host stint.

Jeopardy! remained syndication’s top show in the third week of Ken Jennings’ guest-hosting stint, inching up 2% to a 6.0 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, to lead all of syndication and the games in the week ended Jan. 31.

CBS Media Ventures’ sister show, Wheel of Fortune, moving in tandem with its access game sibling, also edged up 2% to hit a 5.8. That tied Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which grew for the third straight week to equal its season high.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, recovered 14% from a series low to a 0.8. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask advanced 25% to a 0.5.

Six of the seven top talkers moved ahead during the week, which was largely free of preemptions except for impeachment coverage on Jan. 25.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan made it ten weeks in a row at the top of talk, including two ties, with a 5% gain to a 2.0 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live also led at a 0.8

CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil was right behind, barreling ahead 12% to a six-week high 1.9 in households.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres remained at a 1.1 for a second week to tie NBCUniversal’s conflict talker Maury, which added 10%, for third place in talk.

NBCU’s sophomore Kelly Clarkson climbed 11% to a 1.0 to tie Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which also rose 11% to hit an 11-week high. Disney’s sophomore Tamron Hall strengthened 13% to a 0.9, matching its second-highest rating of the season. Both Clarkson and Hall have been renewed; Clarkson for two more seasons and Hall for season three.

CMV’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Steve Wilkos both were on par with the prior week’s 0.8. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz delivered a 0.7 for the fourth straight week and the tenth time in 12 weeks. Warner Bros’ The Real remained at a 0.4 for the fifth week in a row. CMV’s The Doctors recovered 50% to a 0.3 from a 0.2. NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer stayed at its series low 0.2 for the 21st consecutive week.

CMV’s newcomer Drew Barrymore held steady at a 0.5 for a fifth straight week.

Elsewhere, CMV’s pair of courts, Judge Judy and Hot Bench, each hit six-week highs to lead the courts, with Judy jumping 12% to a 5.7 and Bench spiking 6% to a 1.7.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court remained at a 1.0 for the fourth time in five weeks, while its Judge Mathis gained 14% to a 0.8. NBCU’s Judge Jerry stayed at a 0.7 for the third straight week, tying Fox’s Divorce Court, which added 17%. Trifecta’s Protection Court, which is out of production and airing in repeats, stayed at a 0.3.

CMV’s Inside Edition led the magazines even though it dipped 4% to a 2.4. CMV’s Entertainment Tonight, NBCU’s Access Hollywood, Warner Bros.’ TMZ and Extra, CMV’s DailyMailTV and Fox’s Dish Nation all held steady at a 2.3, 1.0, 0.9, 0.7, 0.6 and 0.3, respectively.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute improved 17% to hit a 0.7 for the sixth time in nine weeks.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory cooled off 4% to a 2.7 but continued to lead the off-network sitcoms, which were mostly flat. Disney’s Last Man Standing and Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, SPT’s The Goldbergs, Disney’s Family Guy, SPT’s Seinfeld, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and its 2 Broke Girls all stayed at a 2.0, 1.2, 1.1, 1.0, 0.9, 0.9, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Mom marshalled a 14% increase to a 0.8, tying Mike & Molly and 2 Broke Girls.