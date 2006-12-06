Syndicated Ratings: Insider Scores

Reports on ex-Seinfeld co-star Michael Richards' racist rant and the Kelly Ripa/Clay Aiken

spat helped push ratings for syndicated news mag The Insider to its highest level since

March while many other syndicated strips appeared to be on a tryptophan-induced lull in the

Thanksgiving holidy week ending November 26, 2006.



Aiken, subbing for Regis, rubbed Ripa the wrong way on Live with Briefly Clay and Kelly,

leading to something of an on-air spat that gained wider attention when Rosie O'Donnell

ripped Ripa for remarks she said were homophobic, a charge Ripa disputed.



Holiday programming-related loss of coverage left many shows with only three- or four-day

averages for the week. That didn't hurt Insider any, which had a three-day average of a 2.8

rating for the weeklet, it's best showing in 37 weeks and up 4% from its previous season

high of the week before.



ET, the top news mag seemingly in perpetuity, was up 2% to a 5.6, matching its previous

season high. It was the only strip in first run that was up--2%--over last year at this

time.



On the downslope, Inside Edition, the second place mag, was off 17% to a 2.9. Access Hollywood, in fourth , was down 11% to a 2.5 and Extra was off 9% to a 2.1.



In the talk category, only Ellen Degereres could boast a season high, up 5% to a 2.2 in

fifth place.



That was primarily thanks to some help from high places--a rare daytime talk appearance by

former President Bill Clinton. His November 21 visit boosted ratings 14% from the week before

to a 2.4, its best outing for a non-holiday episode of the season.



Oprah led the talkers, although down 13% for the week to a season low 6.2. Dr. Phil was

down 4% to a 5.1. Live with Regis and Kelly was flat at a 3.5. Maury was up 4% to a 2.4.

All of the veteran talkers were down from the same week a year ago, with Oprah seing the

the biggest drop among top talkers, down 31%. Dr. Phil saw the least drop, down

4% from the same week last year.



Among rookie talkers, Rachael Ray continued to pick up eyeballs, up 12% in a little over a

month. Ray averaged a 2.1 in households, even with the week before. Greg Behrendt and Megan Mullally were both unchanged at an 0.8, while ratings were not available for Dr. Keith Ablow.



All the veteran court and game shows were flat or down compared with the week before, with

the exception of People's court, which was up 4% to a new season high 2.9, tied for second

place among judge shows with Judge Joe Brown for the first time this season. Compared to

last year, all of the court and game shows were down.



