Syndeo Institute’s Intrapreneurship Academy Gets Personalized With New Blended-Learning Format

The Syndeo Institute at The Cable Center is revamping its Intrapreneurship Academy learning and development program, moving away from an eight-week course to what it describes a “learner-centric” mix of in-person and remote blended learning programs.

The new format will offer participants a range of learning and development (L&D) options, including content-intensive three-week courses; half- or full-day “Masterclass Workshops,” offered virtually or on-site; on-demand, one-hour webinars; and “Sprints,” or shorter self-directed learning modules.

The rationale behind the change, according to Syndeo Institute, is to bolster learning and development programs for its partner organizations through a program that lets participants choose when and how they learn best. The new structure is also tailored to meet the needs of a more diverse and geographically dispersed workforce.

Stronger and smarter L&D programs give companies an edge in attracting and keeping top talent, Syndeo said, citing a Society for Human Resource Management Study that found 76% of respondents are likelier to stay with an employer that offers continuous training.

“Embracing new ideas, technologies and approaches isn't just a strategy — it demonstrates our commitment to our partners who are bold enough to pioneer change,” Syndeo Institute president and CEO Diane Christman said in a statement. “In the connectivity industry, the pursuit of innovation goes hand in hand with transformative learning opportunities, and this new chapter in our Intrapreneurship Academy is one of the ways business leaders will future-proof their workforce to keep pace with environmental shifts and set the pace for others to follow.”

The Syndeo Institute defines “intrapreneurship” as the notion that employees who act as internal entrepreneurs will drive value, growth and innovation within an organization. The Intrapreneurship Academy is designed to cultivate skills, capabilities and mindsets to help employees work along those lines.

Learning tracks offered in the program include such topics as “Driving Innovation,” “Leading With Agility,” “Intrapreneurial Leadership” and “Human Innovation in an AI World.” All courses will be available virtually, with the Masterclass Workshops also offering an in-person option at a partner organization’s headquarters or office or at The Cable Center in Denver.

“Intrapreneurship Academy’s future-focused courses and content seamlessly align with the strategic L&D roadmaps of our partner organizations,” Syndeo Institute chief program officer Camilla Formica said, also in a statement. “As our partners look to elevate and amplify the vital impact of their programs, our learning opportunities and delivery options provide a cohesive way to drive continuous growth and success.”

The new microlearning program replaces the Intrapreneurship Academy’s previous eight-week program, which was initially offered as an in-person course and became exclusively virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s available to U.S.-based and international employees.

More than 600 industry leaders from 40 companies in the content and connectivity industries have graduated from the Intrapreneurship Academy, Syndeo said.