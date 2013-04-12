Syfy Touts Social TV to Advertisers

Syfy's new TV show/video game Defiance, which premieres April 15, is just a sampling of what the

network has in store for social TV, according to an article in Ad

Age.

The network pitched advertisers at its upfront on April 10 that

its upcoming programming slate would include interactive elements to encourage

viewer participation, according to the article. Syfy president David Howe said the network would begin hosting

quarterly multimedia events starting next year for series such as Helix, Opposite Worlds, Unbreakable

and Dominion and miniseries Ringworld, the report said.

Sci-fi thriller Helix,

from Battlestar Galactica creator

Ronald D. Moore, follows a team of scientists trying to prevent a disease

outbreak; Syfy plans to use its Sync app to allow viewers to check out the series'

research lab while the show is on air, according to the story. The second-screen experience is called "Access

Granted" and will provide clues to Helix's

secrets, the story said.

Syfy is developing a reality competition series, Opposite Worlds, in which two teams of 10

people each live in two separate simulations, one of the past and one of an

imagined future, the story says. As the series airs live, viewers are invited to interact by

sending gifts and deciding who lives in which era.

The network's other interactive programming includes

Unbreakable, an unscripted endurance

race where viewers can Skype with contestants; Fandemonium, a six-part docuseries featuring chats via Google

Hangouts; Cosworld, which will

feature visiting video blogs about cosplay; and a Web series following the

winner of The Jim Henson Creature Shop, according to the report.

Also in development is a horror series with Jamie Foxx that will allow viewers

to choose the ending, the story said.