Syfy Saturdays Go Legendary

Syfy, which saw some success with modern re-imaginings of Alice in Wonderland and The Wizard of Oz, is making the

re-imagined fairy tales genre a regular for the network.





Saturday nights on the NBC Universal cable channel often

have an original movie (the network premiered 22 in 2009) and for 2010 will add

a number of re-told classic fairy tales and legendary stories.





The first project, just in time for Valentines Day, will be Beauty & the Beast on Feb. 27. Other

projects on tap for 2010 are Red (based loosely on Little Red Riding

Hood), Hansel (Hansel & Gretel), 8th Voyage of Sinbad,

Aladdin, and Black Forest.





"By turning familiar timeless stories inside out -- like

retelling Little Red Riding Hood as a werewolf tale or envisioning a dark

version of Shrek -- we're creating an entertaining new genre for our

popular Saturday night movie franchise, which has become the television

destination for fans of action-packed independent sci-fi, horror and fantasy

films," said Thomas Vitale, executive VP original programming and movies for

Syfy.



