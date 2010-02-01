Trending

Syfy Saturdays Go Legendary

By

Syfy, which saw some success with modern re-imaginings of Alice in Wonderland and The Wizard of Oz, is making the
re-imagined fairy tales genre a regular for the network.

Saturday nights on the NBC Universal cable channel often
have an original movie (the network premiered 22 in 2009) and for 2010 will add
a number of re-told classic fairy tales and legendary stories.

The first project, just in time for Valentines Day, will be Beauty & the Beast on Feb. 27. Other
projects on tap for 2010 are Red (based loosely on Little Red Riding
Hood), Hansel (Hansel & Gretel), 8th Voyage of Sinbad,
Aladdin, and Black Forest.

"By turning familiar timeless stories inside out -- like
retelling Little Red Riding Hood as a werewolf tale or envisioning a dark
version of Shrek -- we're creating an entertaining new genre for our
popular Saturday night movie franchise, which has become the television
destination for fans of action-packed independent sci-fi, horror and fantasy
films," said Thomas Vitale, executive VP original programming and movies for
Syfy.