Syfy’s ‘Dominion’ Adds Five Recurring Characters for Second Season

Five new recurring characters will appear in the second season of Syfy's supernatural drama Dominion.

Nic Bishop (Covert Affairs) will play military genius Gates, Simon Merrells (Spartacus: War of the Damned) will portray New Delphi leader Julian, and Christina Chong (24: Live Another Day) will act as Zoe, one of Vega’s Archangel Corps members who defected to a rebel faction. Doctors’ Olivia Mace will take the role of Laurel, the leader of a group of survivors in a Southern town, while Chronicle’s Luke Tyler will appear as optimistic teenager Pete, who grew up in the apocalypse.

In addition, Carl Beukes, who has portrayed Archangel Gabriel since the pilot, has been upped to series regular for season two.

Production for Dominion, which is produced by Universal Cable Productions and Bold Films, is already underway in Cape Town, South Africa. The 13-episode second season is scheduled to premiere this summer.

According to Syfy, the first season, which debuted last June, was cable’s top scripted program among viewers 18-49 and 25-54 in its timeslot (Live +7). Dominion is based on the characters from the 2010 apocalyptic film Legion.