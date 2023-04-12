Syfy Renews ‘The Ark’
Space-themed drama series to return for second season
Syfy has greenlit a second season of its space-themed drama The Ark, a week before the series’ April 19 season finale.
The series, created by Independence Day’s Dean Devlin, has reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms. The show drew 1.1 million viewers in its February 1 premiere, the best Syfy series debut since Resident Alien in 2021, according to the network.
The Ark, which stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman and Reece Ritchie, chronicles the travails of a planetary colonization mission launched in an effort to save the future of the human race 100 years into the future. The series is executive produced by Devlin, Jonathan Glasner, Mark Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, Jonathan English and Steve Lee.
“The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios,” NBCUniversal and Streaming President of Scripted Programming Lisa Katz said in a statement. “Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure continues in season two.”
