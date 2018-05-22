Syfy Renews Superman Drama ‘Krypton’

Syfy has picked up a second season of Krypton, which it calls “the untold Superman story based on DC characters.” Krypton has averaged 1.8 million viewers (L3) this season. The season finale runs May 23.

The second season is expected to return in 2019.

Krypton is set two generations before the destruction of Superman’s home planet. The series follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the Man of Steel’s grandfather, as a young man who is faced with a life and death conflict–save his home planet or let it be destroyed to restore the fate of his future grandson.

Based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Krypton is produced by Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The executive producers are David S. Goyer through his Phantom Four banner, and Cameron Welsh, who is showrunner.

Also lined up for 2019 on Syfy is season two of Happy! and season four of The Magicians.

Syfy is part of NBCUniversal.