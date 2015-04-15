Syfy Orders Game Show ‘Geeks Who Drink’

Syfy has ordered a game show, Geeks Who Drink, that will be hosted and executive produced by Zachary Levi through one of his production arms, The Nerd Machine.

Each episode will have two teams of self-proclaimed “trivia geeks” battle it out in rapid-fire quizzes that cover topics from pop culture to science fiction. Each team will have a celebrity team captain. The series is based on a pub trivia contest of the same name.

Produced by Kinetic Contact and Conde Nast Entertainment, Geeks Who Drink will premiere on July 16.

Levi is well known to this world. He starred as the titular character in NBC’s Chuck and will have a lead role in the network’s upcoming Heroes Reborn.