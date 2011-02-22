Syfy Acquires ‘Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles' Series

Syfy has reached a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution to acquire both seasons, 31 episodes, of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, the companies announced Tuesday.

With Termintor 3: Rise of the Machines as its lead-in, the one-hour drama will premiere on the network Thursday, April 7, with back-to-back episodes from 9-11 p.m., before moving to its regular time slot on Thursdays from 7-11 p.m.

The series ran on Fox for two seasons from 2007-09.

Taking place between the second and third movies of the Terminator franchise, the series follows the exploits of Sarah and her son John Connor.

