Sweeney, Diller, Trebek Among 'Giants of Broadcasting'

The 11th annual Giants of Broadcasting, sponsored by the

Library of American Broadcasting, has named its 2013 batch of inductees for

their "excellence in the electronic communication arts." They are

Anne Sweeney, president of Disney/ABC Television Group; Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! host; Barry Diller, chairman

and senior executive of IAC; Morley Safer,

60 Minutes correspondent; Dick Cavett, talk show legend; Jeff Smulyan,

founder and former CEO and president of Emmis Communications; Robert L.

Johnson, founder of BET; David E. Kelley, TV producer and writer; Richard E.

Wiley, former FCC chairman; Richard Leibner, founder and president of talent

agency N.S. Bienstock; and Carole Cooper, longtime agent at Bienstock.





The Giants will be inducted Oct. 16 at Gotham Hall in New

York.





The Library of American Broadcasting has been

honoring leaders in the broadcasting industry annually since 2003. The current

list will bring the total number of inductees to 170.