Swanson makes pitch for tower redundancy
WNBC-TV president and general manager Dennis Swanson said Monday that one of
the key lessons Sept. 11 should have taught the industry is the need for
redundant communications facilities in New York.
Swanson said that after the Twin Towers fell -- and took with them a host of
TV-station towers, including his own -- he was often asked why he didn't have
backup facilities. He did, he responded, but they were also housed at the World
Trade Center.
He said it is remains crucial for the communications gap represented by that
lack of redundancy to be bridged.
Swanson was on a morning panel on disaster response (moderated by
Broadcasting & Cable editor in chief Harry Jessell) as part of the
National Association of Broadcasters' Service to America Summit in Washington,
D.C.
