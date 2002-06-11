Swanson makes pitch for tower redundancy

WNBC-TV president and general manager Dennis Swanson said Monday that one of

the key lessons Sept. 11 should have taught the industry is the need for

redundant communications facilities in New York.

Swanson said that after the Twin Towers fell -- and took with them a host of

TV-station towers, including his own -- he was often asked why he didn't have

backup facilities. He did, he responded, but they were also housed at the World

Trade Center.

He said it is remains crucial for the communications gap represented by that

lack of redundancy to be bridged.

Swanson was on a morning panel on disaster response (moderated by

Broadcasting & Cable editor in chief Harry Jessell) as part of the

National Association of Broadcasters' Service to America Summit in Washington,

D.C.