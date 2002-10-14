Swanson to get Reisenbach award
Dennis Swanson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Viacom Stations
Group, will receive the "John A. Reisenbach Distinguished Citizen Award" at the
Reisenbach Foundation's gala Dec. 10 at New York's Rainbow Room.
Reisenbach Foundation chairman Robert Lilley said of Swanson: "Both on the
air and behind the scenes, he has worked tirelessly to build respect for women
and minorities and for the betterment of the community at large."
Reisenbach was an executive with then-All American Television (now Pierson),
who was murdered on a Manhattan street corner in 1990.
