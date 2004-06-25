Swan Sails to U.K.

Fremantle International has sold the first two installments of off-Fox makeover show The Swan to U.K. cable Channel LIVINGtv.

The channel has already been airing off-ABC Extreme Makeover. "After the success we’ve had with Extreme Makeover," said Richard Woolfe, program director at LIVINGtv, "The Swan pushes the boundaries of plastic surgery TV even further. These really are ugly ducklings transformed into beautiful women."

LIVINGtv has bought 16 hour episodes for prime time.