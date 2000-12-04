Suspension Story an Exaggeration

The story that KAPP(TV ) and KVEW(TV ) Yakima, Wash., weatherman Thom Spencer was suspended after his boss spotted him on another station, making an appearance-in station blazer-at a Republican rally has been exaggerated, according to General Manager Darrell Blue.

Company policy bars discussing personnel matters, Blue said, adding that Spencer did not appear for a couple of days following the rally because he had taken the days off on his own. Spencer continues to be an employee in good standing, Blue said. The weatherman could not be reached. The suspension stories brought a flood of protest to the station, some suggesting that Spencer's Mormon religion requires and the U.S. Constitution permits that he speak out on issues of conscience.

Nothing in Spencer's contract forbids such an appearance. However, Blue said that he questions whether such activity-which could suggest the approval of the station-is proper. A station policy on the subject could be in order, he said.