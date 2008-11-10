Susan Whiting Promoted At Nielsen

Susan Whiting has been upped at Nielsen.



Whiting, who has been chairman of Nielsen Media Research and executive VP of parent Nielsen Co, since last year, has been named vice chairperson, teamed with Nielsen Co. CEO David Calhoun in a new office of the CEO.



“Susan will focus on our most critical relationships with clients at a time when they are looking for the unique insight into consumer behavior that only Nielsen can provide,” Calhoun said in a statement. “She will also manage a broad array of issues that affect all our stakeholders.”