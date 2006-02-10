Survivors, CSI Lead Thursday

CBS won Thursday night easily in the 18-49, with Survivor, CSI, and Without a Trace all winning their time periods on route to a 7.3 rating/18 sahre average in the Nielsen overnight (Fast Affiliate) ratings.

CSI was the night's top show at a 9.2/21 at 9-10.

NBC was second with a 4.6/11, led by ER's strong 6.1/16 at 10, though not strong enough to unseat Without a Trace (6.3/16). Earl earned a 4.9/11 for third place at 9-9:30, down a shade from its 5/12 for the first night of the sweeps last week and off several tenths from its initial performance last fall.

ABC was third on the night with a 4.4/11, led by Dancing With theStars, which averaged a 5.9/14 over its hour and a half.

ABC then re-aired the Grey's Anatomy episode that had scored so high as the lead-out to the Super Bowl with 38 million viewers. This time around, the show only delivered something under 7 million and a 3.6/9 at 9:30-10:30.

Grey's Anatomy may very well be moved in the fall, so this could have been a look at how the show would perform on another night, though Monday night, now that Monday Night Football is gone, could be a more likely home.

It also may not have been a tryout, since a repeat in an unusual time period--9:30-10:30--wouldn't necessarily produce particularly repeatable results.

Fox was fourth with a 2.5/6, led by the O.C. with a 2.6/6, followed by The WB at a 2/5; Univision with a 1.9/5, and UPN with a 1.1/3.