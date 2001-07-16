Survivor winner hits HGTV

Tina Wesson, winner of the second Survivor series, extends her 15 minutes of fame as guest host on Home & Garden Television's Extreme Week in October.

Wesson, 40, a mother of two and a certified nursing assistant, will provide intros to a week of special episodes of HGTV's Extreme Homes series, starting Oct. 1, and five other new series debuting on HGTV this fall. The new series includes Extreme Garages, which debuts on Oct. 7.

Wesson has appeared in the "Got Milk" TV ad campaign and as a guest on The Late Show with David Letterman since she became the million-dollar winner of Survivor: The Australian Outback. - Richard Tedesco